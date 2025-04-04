Sievierodonetsk

In the occupied territories, the invaders use civilian buildings to house their military. Russian troops settle soldiers on the lower floors and civilians with children on the upper floors.
Russian invaders are planning to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Siverskodonetsk instead of the previously announced 30. The occupiers are also introducing tax breaks for residents of the “LPR” for passing the TRP standards.
In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders allowed neighbors to report empty apartments for their further “nationalization”. The occupiers also offer local residents three options for vehicle insurance.
At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.
The occupied districts of Siverskodonetsk will be left without heat for the third winter in a row. Russians promise to repair the hospital in Aidar by 2030, but most of the medical staff has left.
In occupied Khrustalne, a class with military training for children from the 5th grade was opened. In Siverskodonetsk, the situation with medical care is critical - there are only two district doctors in the entire city.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.
Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.
The so-called “luhansk People's Republic” approved a program to overhaul high-rise buildings by 2026. over the past day, Russians sent 65 drones to Zhuravtsi Balka, firing a total of 91 times in this area of the frontline.
The occupiers have intensified checks of men in Luhansk region due to the fall conscription in the Russian Armed Forces. They stop vehicles on the highways, demanding a military ID with an updated registration mark.
In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers limited the acceptance of "documents" for housing to 3 hours a day. In Alchevsk, schoolchildren are taught the principles of russian propaganda and how to create fake news.
The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.
The so-called "lpr" failed to deal with fires, and the village of Khrystoforivka was completely burned down. No elevators have been working in Siverskodonetsk since the occupation, and their repair is expected in several years at the earliest.
In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being added to the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.
In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.
Russian troops conducted over 130 attacks in the Luhansk region, mostly with artillery and drones.
Russian troops shelled de-occupied villages in the Luhansk region. The network of cultural institutions is being reduced in the occupied territories due to lack of funding, and summer cottages are being “nationalized” in Sievierodonetsk.
Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.
In the self-proclaimed “luhansk people's republic” men will be deprived of Russian citizenship for not being registered for military service. In occupied Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, contractors are delaying salaries to construction workers.
Checks of men at checkpoints in the occupied territories of Luhansk region have been intensified. In Sievierodonetsk, people can be detained for attempting to film.
A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.
Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.
In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, with the majority of victims in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
The occupiers in the Luhansk region opened a "post office" selling goods in the village of Bilovodske, and occupied empty apartments in Severodonetsk for contractors from russia.
Since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have taken place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 16 attacks by Russian invaders took place.
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times, causing destruction in three districts, dozens of houses and structures were destroyed and damaged.
In Sievierodonetsk, the Russian occupiers require residents to confirm their absence from the city in person and in the presence of two witnesses with Russian passports; in Bryanka, a mobile cinema club appeared instead of restoration work.
The occupation administration of Severodonetsk approved an instruction that allows breaking down doors and opening premises in the absence of the owners, which is documented in five copies.