Sievierodonetsk

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15457 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28093 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213708 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255083 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Russians use children in the TOT as a “human shield” - CNS

In the occupied territories, the invaders use civilian buildings to house their military. Russian troops settle soldiers on the lower floors and civilians with children on the upper floors.

Society • February 7, 11:14 PM • 34057 views

Invaders plan to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Sieverskodonetsk - RMA

Russian invaders are planning to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Siverskodonetsk instead of the previously announced 30. The occupiers are also introducing tax breaks for residents of the “LPR” for passing the TRP standards.

Society • January 4, 01:25 AM • 63854 views

To legalize their own looting: the occupiers ask neighbors to report empty apartments

In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders allowed neighbors to report empty apartments for their further “nationalization”. The occupiers also offer local residents three options for vehicle insurance.

Society • December 18, 04:15 AM • 38778 views

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Society • October 15, 06:29 AM • 14923 views

Old districts of Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk region, will be left without heating for third winter - RMA

The occupied districts of Siverskodonetsk will be left without heat for the third winter in a row. Russians promise to repair the hospital in Aidar by 2030, but most of the medical staff has left.

Society • October 14, 06:45 AM • 14743 views

Occupants opened a class with enhanced military training at a school in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast

In occupied Khrustalne, a class with military training for children from the 5th grade was opened. In Siverskodonetsk, the situation with medical care is critical - there are only two district doctors in the entire city.

Society • October 12, 10:10 AM • 22310 views

russia plans to bring garbage from its regions to the territory of occupied Luhansk region

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.

War • October 7, 12:03 PM • 11767 views

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

Society • October 5, 07:32 AM • 44893 views

One to two houses per city per year to be repaired in occupied Luhansk region, Russians send 65 drones across Zhuravtsi River in 24 hours - RMA

The so-called “luhansk People's Republic” approved a program to overhaul high-rise buildings by 2026. over the past day, Russians sent 65 drones to Zhuravtsi Balka, firing a total of 91 times in this area of the frontline.

Society • October 3, 08:13 AM • 15126 views

Checks of men in Luhansk TOT intensified in connection with Kremlin's draft

The occupiers have intensified checks of men in Luhansk region due to the fall conscription in the Russian Armed Forces. They stop vehicles on the highways, demanding a military ID with an updated registration mark.

Society • October 2, 08:53 AM • 14114 views

In occupied Alchevsk, propagandists teach high school students to create fakes and manipulate people's minds - LRMA

In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers limited the acceptance of "documents" for housing to 3 hours a day. In Alchevsk, schoolchildren are taught the principles of russian propaganda and how to create fake news.

War • September 26, 10:02 AM • 14457 views

Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs

The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.

War • September 25, 08:06 AM • 15192 views

Due to the inaction of the so-called "lpr" a village near Antratsyt burned down, and elevators are not working in Siverskodonetsk

The so-called "lpr" failed to deal with fires, and the village of Khrystoforivka was completely burned down. No elevators have been working in Siverskodonetsk since the occupation, and their repair is expected in several years at the earliest.

War • September 24, 07:21 AM • 16264 views

Situation in Luhansk region: people without russian passports are being restricted in their rights, "nationalization" of apartments continues in Sieverskodonetsk

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being added to the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

War • September 23, 10:48 AM • 15206 views

In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.

War • September 21, 11:41 AM • 16032 views

Occupants opened fire more than 130 times in Luhansk region over the last day - RMA

Russian troops conducted over 130 attacks in the Luhansk region, mostly with artillery and drones.

Society • September 20, 07:43 AM • 13042 views

Russians attacked de-occupied villages in Luhansk region with artillery, started “squeezing” dachas in Sievierodonetsk - RMA

Russian troops shelled de-occupied villages in the Luhansk region. The network of cultural institutions is being reduced in the occupied territories due to lack of funding, and summer cottages are being “nationalized” in Sievierodonetsk.

Society • August 19, 06:32 AM • 44061 views

Occupied Sievierodonetsk will not be provided with new school textbooks - RMA

Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.

Society • August 14, 08:03 AM • 29283 views

Fraudsters sell driver's licenses on behalf of service center employees - MIA

Fraudsters are posing as employees of MIA service centers and offering to buy a driver's license without exams. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that you can only get a license in person after passing the exams.

Society • August 10, 12:28 AM • 59135 views

Kyiv will become a little warmer: weather forecast for August 8

On August 8, Kyiv is expected to have comfortable weather without precipitation, up to +26°. Across Ukraine, the temperature will range from +25° to +32°, with partly cloudy skies and light rains possible in most regions.

Kyiv • August 8, 04:15 AM • 70870 views

Men in the “lPR” will be deprived of Russian citizenship if they are not registered for military service - RMA

In the self-proclaimed “luhansk people's republic” men will be deprived of Russian citizenship for not being registered for military service. In occupied Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, contractors are delaying salaries to construction workers.

Society • August 2, 06:37 AM • 26275 views

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region men are thoroughly checked at the checkpoint in front of Sievierodonetsk - RMA

Checks of men at checkpoints in the occupied territories of Luhansk region have been intensified. In Sievierodonetsk, people can be detained for attempting to film.

War • July 30, 10:37 AM • 22754 views

Another woman evacuated in Luhansk region, in occupied territories people are taken to the basement for trying to use mobile phone - RMA

A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.

Society • July 29, 08:13 AM • 31802 views

Cheaper than touring from Russia: students of “lPR” universities will be sent to rebuild Lysychansk and Rubizhne - Luhansk RMA

Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.

Society • July 17, 09:31 AM • 54885 views

UN: Russian attacks in Ukraine kill at least 146 civilians, wound 672 more in June - UN

In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, with the majority of victims in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Society • July 11, 12:57 PM • 19153 views

Occupants occupy empty apartments in temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

The occupiers in the Luhansk region opened a "post office" selling goods in the village of Bilovodske, and occupied empty apartments in Severodonetsk for contractors from russia.

War • June 17, 09:26 AM • 24586 views

General Staff: enemy has become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction, the most active - in Pokrovsky

Since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have taken place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 16 attacks by Russian invaders took place.

War • May 31, 11:19 AM • 19971 views

Russians launched 16 strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times, causing destruction in three districts, dozens of houses and structures were destroyed and damaged.

War • May 30, 07:04 AM • 20829 views

Invaders in Sievierodonetsk demand to confirm the fact of not living in the city in person and with witnesses - RMA

In Sievierodonetsk, the Russian occupiers require residents to confirm their absence from the city in person and in the presence of two witnesses with Russian passports; in Bryanka, a mobile cinema club appeared instead of restoration work.

Society • May 27, 07:42 AM • 23572 views

Opening premises in houses in the absence of the owner: a new procedure is introduced in occupied Severodonetsk

The occupation administration of Severodonetsk approved an instruction that allows breaking down doors and opening premises in the absence of the owners, which is documented in five copies.

Society • May 21, 08:12 AM • 74841 views