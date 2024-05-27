Invaders in Sievierodonetsk demand to confirm the fact of not living in the city in person and with witnesses - RMA

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv  •  UNN

In Sievierodonetsk, the Russian occupiers require residents to confirm their absence from the city in person and in the presence of two witnesses with Russian passports; in Bryanka, a mobile cinema club appeared instead of restoration work.

The occupiers demand to confirm the fact of non-residence in Sievierodonetsk in person, instead of rebuilding - Bryanka was presented with a club on wheels, two more houses were damaged in de-occupied Nevske. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Two more cases of destruction of residential buildings in Nevske were recorded. Not having the expected success at the front, the invaders are retaliating in the populated areas. They shelled Nevske and Novolyubivka with multiple rocket launchers and cannon artillery. Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka and Makiivka came under mortar and artillery fire,

- said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

Fighting took place yesterday in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka.

In particular, the occupants lost 69 people in the Kupyansk sector. A Russian air defense system and two cannons were destroyed, and another artillery system was damaged.

According to Luhansk RMA, a photo of an announcement by a water utility providing services in occupied Sievierodonetsk regarding adjustments to readings and accrued payments was posted on social media. To do this, a person needs to confirm that he or she does not live in the apartment or house. As strange as it may seem, this can only be done in person. And also - to bring two witnesses who have Russian passports.

Addendum

The Russians consider Bryanka, captured 10 years ago, to be a remote settlement. That's why they don't plan any global work there. There is no modern hall, but now there is a car club from the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The car is equipped with a stage and a screen for showing movies. Why invest extra money...,

- is added to the RMA.

Russian army strikes at Selydove in Donetsk region with a guided missile, damaging residential buildings5/27/24, 9:19 AM • 19730 views

