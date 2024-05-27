Russian army strikes at Selydove in Donetsk region with a guided missile, damaging residential buildings

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck the town of Selydove with a guided aerial bomb the night before, damaging private homes but causing no casualties, the Selydove MVA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On 26.05.2024, at approximately 22.50, the Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Selydove with an UMPB D-30 guided aerial bomb. The shelling damaged private residential buildings. No one was killed or injured," the MVA said in a Telegram post.

