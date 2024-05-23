Russians shelled Smerch with Selydove in Donetsk region: an industrial enterprise was damaged

Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, this morning with Smerch MLRS, damaging an industrial enterprise, the Selydove MVA reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

On 23.05.2024, at approximately 06.15, Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove with Smerch MLRS. The shelling damaged the administrative building of an industrial enterprise - the statement said.

It is also reported that there were no casualties or deaths as a result of hostile shelling.

Russian troops attacked 11 localities of Donetsk region, yesterday 2648 times, including an air strike on Pivnichne and artillery shelling of Toretsk. In Donetsk region, one person was killed and 4 others were wounded by enemy shelling.