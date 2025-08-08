Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed

Yesterday, August 7, it became known that a man fired several shots from a weapon in a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Cherkasy. The man was detained and hospitalized, as he was injured as a result of his actions. As UNN learned from its own sources in the police, the detainee is a serviceman who was AWOL.

Details

He fired several shots into the ceiling from a gas pistol, after which he cut his neck with a sharp object.

As of today, the detainee is in the hospital. There are no other victims as a result of the incident.

Cherkasy police investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or cold weapons or another object specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm). The motives for the crime are being established.

Recall

The day before, on August 7, a shooting occurred in a catering establishment in Cherkasy. The man was detained by KORD special forces, and no one else was injured.

