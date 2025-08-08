Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police

In Ternopil, a shooting occurred near a playground the day before, and the police established that a teenager was involved, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The shooting incident occurred on August 7 on Verbytskyi Street in Ternopil. Information appeared in one of the messengers that a group of teenagers was shooting with an unidentified weapon near a playground.

The police identified the person involved in the shooting. "It turned out to be a 14-year-old local resident," the police noted.

"The teenager admitted that he was shooting at a tin can, using, according to preliminary data, an air pistol. According to him, the weapon does not belong to him – it was given to him by a 14-year-old friend," the police reported.

A preventive conversation was held with the boy, and an administrative protocol was drawn up against his parents under Part 3 of Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (non-fulfillment by parents of duties regarding the upbringing of children).

"The police also identified another teenager who was with them during the incident. He is also 14 years old," the report says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are finding out who else was present at the scene and whether other persons are involved in the offense.

"The check is ongoing: all circumstances are being established and a legal assessment of the participants' actions is being given," the police reported.

Grenade explosion in Ternopil: two dead