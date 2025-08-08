$41.460.15
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 15864 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 25244 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 22743 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 77590 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 61009 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 120503 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 114822 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 97050 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 147060 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Juvenile police in Ternopil identified a 14-year-old teenager who shot a pneumatic pistol near a playground. An administrative protocol was drawn up against his parents for failing to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children.

Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police

In Ternopil, a shooting occurred near a playground the day before, and the police established that a teenager was involved, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The shooting incident occurred on August 7 on Verbytskyi Street in Ternopil. Information appeared in one of the messengers that a group of teenagers was shooting with an unidentified weapon near a playground.

The police identified the person involved in the shooting. "It turned out to be a 14-year-old local resident," the police noted.

"The teenager admitted that he was shooting at a tin can, using, according to preliminary data, an air pistol. According to him, the weapon does not belong to him – it was given to him by a 14-year-old friend," the police reported.

A preventive conversation was held with the boy, and an administrative protocol was drawn up against his parents under Part 3 of Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (non-fulfillment by parents of duties regarding the upbringing of children).

"The police also identified another teenager who was with them during the incident. He is also 14 years old," the report says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are finding out who else was present at the scene and whether other persons are involved in the offense.

"The check is ongoing: all circumstances are being established and a legal assessment of the participants' actions is being given," the police reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil