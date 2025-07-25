$41.770.01
Grenade explosion in Ternopil: two dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

In Ternopil, an explosion occurred in an apartment building on Vynnychenka Street, killing two people. Preliminary reports indicate that a live F-1 grenade detonated in the apartment.

Grenade explosion in Ternopil: two dead

In Ternopil, an explosion occurred in a multi-story building, presumably from an F-1 grenade, killing two people - a son and his mother, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Police received a report that an explosion occurred on Volodymyr Vynnychenko Street in Ternopil on July 25, around 12 p.m.

It was established on site that the explosion occurred on the third floor of one of the multi-story buildings.

"During the inspection of the apartment, police found the bodies of two people - a man and a woman. Preliminary, these are a son, born in 1985, and his mother, born in 1958. Preliminary, an F-1 combat grenade detonated in the apartment," the police reported.

Police and other relevant services are working at the scene.

Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors23.04.25, 22:02 • 23405 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ternopil
