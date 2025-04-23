$41.520.14
Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 41-year-old man threw a grenade from the window of an apartment, which exploded on the roof of a car. The perpetrator has been detained, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a man threw a grenade from the window of an apartment, which exploded on the roof of a car. The perpetrator was detained. This is reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

The police established that a resident of the house threw a grenade from the window of an apartment building, which exploded on the roof of a car. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The remains of the ammunition were found at the scene, and its origin is being established. The 41-year-old offender explained that he did it because of the noise from the neighbors 

- the message says.

The police report that the perpetrator was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

According to this fact, the investigators of the Podilskyi Police Department have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment 

- informs the police.

Addition

Earlier, the police reported that a car exploded in the  Podilskyi district of the capital, operatives,  explosives technicians and canine handlers are working on the spot.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
