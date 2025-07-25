$41.770.00
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceX

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Starlink satellite communication system has resumed operations after a 2.5-hour outage caused by a malfunction of internal software services. SpaceX Vice President Michael Nichols apologized for the temporary inconvenience and promised to eliminate the cause of the problem.

Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceX

The Starlink satellite communication system "has mostly recovered." This was announced on the X social network by Michael Nichols, Vice President of Engineering at SpaceX, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the network outage lasted approximately 2.5 hours.

The outage was caused by a failure of key internal software services that power the core network. We apologize for the temporary disruption.

- wrote Nichols.

He assured that the company strives to ensure high network reliability.

"And we will fully eliminate the root cause of this issue to ensure it does not recur," added the SpaceX Vice President.

Recall

On the evening of July 24, the commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, stated that Starlink was down across the entire front. Later it became known that problems with the system's operation were observed worldwide.

Later, billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk apologized on the X social network for the Starlink satellite communication system outage and assured that the service would be restored soon.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
Elon Musk
Tesla
