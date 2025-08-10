$41.460.00
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Right-wing populist Andrej Babiš, who is leading in opinion polls, could become the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. His return threatens to weaken support for Ukraine and strengthen the alliance of Orbán and Fico.

Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - Media

Ukraine risks losing an important ally, as the Czech Republic may change course in supporting Kyiv. This is reported by the Swiss publication NZZ, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the right-wing populist Andrej Babiš is currently leading in all polls and will likely win the parliamentary elections this autumn and return to the post of prime minister.

He is an ally of Viktor Orbán and could torpedo the EU's policy towards Ukraine

- the publication notes.

The authors emphasize that Europe fears that the return of Babiš, who has already stated his intention to stop military aid to Ukraine, opposed increasing NATO spending, and questioned Article 5, will weaken support for Kyiv and strengthen the alliance of Orbán and Fico.

"The Czech government, along with Poland and the Baltic states, has been one of Ukraine's most active supporters over the past three years. The country, with its important arms industry, was one of the first to transfer heavy weapons to Kyiv after the Russian invasion. The Czech Republic also accepted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees," the publication adds.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. He thanked the Czech Republic for all the support provided to Ukraine, in particular for the initiative to provide our soldiers with artillery.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

