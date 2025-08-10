Ukraine risks losing an important ally, as the Czech Republic may change course in supporting Kyiv. This is reported by the Swiss publication NZZ, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the right-wing populist Andrej Babiš is currently leading in all polls and will likely win the parliamentary elections this autumn and return to the post of prime minister.

He is an ally of Viktor Orbán and could torpedo the EU's policy towards Ukraine - the publication notes.

The authors emphasize that Europe fears that the return of Babiš, who has already stated his intention to stop military aid to Ukraine, opposed increasing NATO spending, and questioned Article 5, will weaken support for Kyiv and strengthen the alliance of Orbán and Fico.

"The Czech government, along with Poland and the Baltic states, has been one of Ukraine's most active supporters over the past three years. The country, with its important arms industry, was one of the first to transfer heavy weapons to Kyiv after the Russian invasion. The Czech Republic also accepted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees," the publication adds.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. He thanked the Czech Republic for all the support provided to Ukraine, in particular for the initiative to provide our soldiers with artillery.

Czech Republic will not buy weapons for Ukraine from the US under Trump's plan