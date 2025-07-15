$41.840.05
Czech Republic will not buy weapons for Ukraine from the US under Trump's plan

Kyiv • UNN

 5040 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country will not participate in the project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, announced by Donald Trump. The Czech Republic is focusing on its own ammunition initiative.

Czech Republic will not buy weapons for Ukraine from the US under Trump's plan

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country will not participate in the project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, which was announced by US President Donald Trump. Fiala informed the Czech publication Publico about this, writes UNN.

Details

The Czech Prime Minister explained that his country would help in a different way and was focusing on its own ammunition initiative.

The Czech Republic is focusing on other projects and ways to help Ukraine, for example, through the ammunition initiative. Therefore, we are not currently considering joining this project.

- said Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

"Today we made a deal where we're going to send them weapons and they're going to pay for it. The United States will not receive any payments," Trump said. "We're not buying it, but we're going to produce it and they're going to pay for it."

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
NATO
Donald Trump
Czech Republic
United States
