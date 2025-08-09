Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea before meeting with Donald Trump. The parties' positions differ significantly, and Russian bombing continues.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to The Economist.
... Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of the summit. Sources say that a more radical breakthrough is also possible, when a wider range of agreements will be reached, defining what the freezing of the conflict could ultimately be
However, as The Economist notes, the positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the US still differ significantly, and there are also doubts about Putin's true intentions. For now, his bombing continues, the publication summarizes.
Recall
London will host today a meeting of security advisors with the participation of representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting will be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance.