Ukraine and Europe rejected Putin's ceasefire proposal and put forward their own - MEDIA

Ukraine and Europe opposed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's ceasefire proposal and responded with a "counter-proposal," UNN reports with reference to WSJ.

European states and Ukraine responded to Vladimir Putin's ceasefire plan on Saturday with a counter-proposal, which, they said, should serve as a basis for future negotiations between President Trump and the Russian leader to gain momentum. - the publication writes, citing two European officials familiar with the negotiations.

The WSJ notes that "the European gambit rejected the Russian proposal to exchange parts of the Donetsk region held by Ukraine for a ceasefire. It was put forward at a meeting with senior US officials in England on Saturday."

Recall

London will host today a meeting of security advisors with the participation of representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting will be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President J.D. Vance.