Russian strike on a furniture store in Kharkiv: photos of the aftermath and new details on the injured have emerged

Rescuers and law enforcement officers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on a furniture store in Kharkiv, and also reported new details, UNN reports.

Details

According to rescuers, today in the afternoon the enemy attacked the furniture store building with a drone.

The hit was recorded on the roof of the store building, the metal roof of the building and furniture were damaged.

5 people were injured, including one child. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

There was no fire. Rescuers cut off the damaged structures of the metal roof.

Additionally

The police clarify that as a result of the hit, three women aged 38, 45, 43, and a 17-year-old girl were injured. The injured with shrapnel wounds were taken to the hospital.

Police officers, rescuers, and medics promptly arrived at the scene. An inspection of the hit site is currently underway, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 9, at about 4:20 PM, the police received a report that an enemy drone hit a furniture store. The roof and premises of the trade establishment were damaged.