Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victim

In the capital, a foreign Range Rover driver, while intoxicated, caused a large-scale accident and injured his passenger. The accident occurred late in the evening on Beresteiskyi Avenue, in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

As the police preliminarily established, the driver, a 27-year-old foreigner, while intoxicated, failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with the semi-trailer of a Renault truck, which had stopped ahead in a traffic jam.

Due to the impact, the SUV, out of control, collided with three more cars: Renault, Dodge, and DAF. As a result of the accident, the 31-year-old Range Rover passenger was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

The police detained the offender at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The latter was in a state of alcoholic intoxication (1.50 ppm).

Based on the indicated fact, investigators of the capital's police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which caused serious bodily injury to the victim. The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

