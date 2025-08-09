$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 58926 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 62490 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 238068 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 127996 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 293178 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 274075 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 104502 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147226 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78345 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3064 views

A drunk foreigner in a Range Rover caused a major accident on Beresteiskyi Avenue, crashing into a truck and three other cars. A 31-year-old female passenger of the Range Rover was hospitalized with fractures, and the driver was detained.

Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victim

In the capital, a foreign Range Rover driver, while intoxicated, caused a large-scale accident and injured his passenger. The accident occurred late in the evening on Beresteiskyi Avenue, in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Details

As the police preliminarily established, the driver, a 27-year-old foreigner, while intoxicated, failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with the semi-trailer of a Renault truck, which had stopped ahead in a traffic jam.

Policewoman suspected of fatal road accident in Chernivtsi region05.08.25, 11:46 • 2431 view

Due to the impact, the SUV, out of control, collided with three more cars: Renault, Dodge, and DAF. As a result of the accident, the 31-year-old Range Rover passenger was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

The police detained the offender at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The latter was in a state of alcoholic intoxication (1.50 ppm).

11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy04.08.25, 15:11 • 3022 views

Add

Based on the indicated fact, investigators of the capital's police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which caused serious bodily injury to the victim. The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

In Kyiv, a traffic accident on the Northern Bridge caused traffic jams in the city06.08.25, 19:43 • 4560 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv