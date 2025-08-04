11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 1534 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 18224 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 19551 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 32354 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 46689 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 51604 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 53811 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75321 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 283161 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 323365 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.8m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 62603 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 61992 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg06:35 AM • 33556 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 58893 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 30313 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 18281 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 194758 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 283195 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 470230 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 277734 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 3446 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 323373 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 134332 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 168179 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 177731 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, the court sentenced two drivers, due to whose fault an 11-year-old girl died in 2019. One of the drivers exceeded the speed limit, the other failed to yield, which led to a collision and the child's death.

11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy

In Khmelnytskyi region, the court sentenced the participants of a road accident, due to whose fault an 11-year-old girl died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The tragedy occurred in 2019: an 11-year-old girl died then. Her life was cut short as a result of a road accident caused by gross violations of traffic rules by both drivers.

According to the case materials, a local resident and a foreign citizen are guilty. One of them was driving a motorcycle and exceeded the speed by more than 2 times, and the other, driving a car, was performing a left turn maneuver and did not give him the right of way.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle was thrown onto the girl, who was standing on the sidewalk and waiting for the "green" light. She received injuries incompatible with life and died in the hospital.

After the accident, one of its participants, a citizen of a foreign state, left the territory of Ukraine. He was put on the international wanted list, and in November 2021, the man was detained, after which he was extradited to Ukraine.

The other driver was detained immediately after the incident. In 2021, he was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years. The Supreme Court overturned the previous verdict for joint consideration and after the extradition of the second accused, the case was combined

— stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

During the retrial, both defendants pleaded guilty. The foreign citizen voluntarily compensated the child's parents for moral damages.

The court found both guilty under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim).

Recall

On Sunday, August 3, a fatal road accident occurred in Dubno: two cars collided, six people were injured. A two-year-old boy, a passenger in one of the cars, died in the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ukraine