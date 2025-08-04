11-year-old girl died in a car accident in Khmelnytskyi region: court sentenced participants of the tragedy

In Khmelnytskyi region, the court sentenced the participants of a road accident, due to whose fault an 11-year-old girl died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The tragedy occurred in 2019: an 11-year-old girl died then. Her life was cut short as a result of a road accident caused by gross violations of traffic rules by both drivers.

According to the case materials, a local resident and a foreign citizen are guilty. One of them was driving a motorcycle and exceeded the speed by more than 2 times, and the other, driving a car, was performing a left turn maneuver and did not give him the right of way.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle was thrown onto the girl, who was standing on the sidewalk and waiting for the "green" light. She received injuries incompatible with life and died in the hospital.

After the accident, one of its participants, a citizen of a foreign state, left the territory of Ukraine. He was put on the international wanted list, and in November 2021, the man was detained, after which he was extradited to Ukraine.

The other driver was detained immediately after the incident. In 2021, he was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years. The Supreme Court overturned the previous verdict for joint consideration and after the extradition of the second accused, the case was combined — stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

During the retrial, both defendants pleaded guilty. The foreign citizen voluntarily compensated the child's parents for moral damages.

The court found both guilty under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim).

