In Kyiv, a traffic accident on the Northern Bridge caused traffic jams in the city

New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35052 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37551 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39770 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36274 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68189 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68750 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46448 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43464 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42737 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 56375 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69674 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 40110 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62372 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42481 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35106 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 31764 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 68219 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42765 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62642 views
In Kyiv, a traffic accident on the Northern Bridge caused traffic jams in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

A traffic accident occurred on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, significantly complicating traffic flow towards Roman Shukhevych Avenue. Drivers are advised to choose alternative routes.

In Kyiv, a traffic accident on the Northern Bridge caused traffic jams in the city

In Kyiv, due to an accident on the Northern Bridge, there are significant traffic complications towards Roman Shukhevych Avenue. The Patrol Police of Kyiv recommend drivers choose alternative routes, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the traffic accident on the Northern Bridge, traffic is complicated in the direction of Roman Shukhevych Avenue. Take this information into account when planning your trip route

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv today, half a month's worth of precipitation fell, causing problems with passage on a number of streets. Employees of hydro services involved 91 units of special equipment to eliminate the consequences.

Alona Utkina

KyivEventsAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv