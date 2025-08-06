In Kyiv, a traffic accident on the Northern Bridge caused traffic jams in the city

In Kyiv, due to an accident on the Northern Bridge, there are significant traffic complications towards Roman Shukhevych Avenue. The Patrol Police of Kyiv recommend drivers choose alternative routes, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the traffic accident on the Northern Bridge, traffic is complicated in the direction of Roman Shukhevych Avenue. Take this information into account when planning your trip route - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv today, half a month's worth of precipitation fell, causing problems with passage on a number of streets. Employees of hydro services involved 91 units of special equipment to eliminate the consequences.