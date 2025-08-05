Policewoman suspected of fatal road accident in Bukovyna

A police officer in Chernivtsi region was notified of suspicion for a fatal road accident on July 28, the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A police officer who committed a fatal road accident in the city of Novoselytsia on July 28 has been notified of suspicion. She is charged with violating road safety rules, committed by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim (Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office reported.

On July 28, it was reported that a fatal road accident involving a police officer occurred in Chernivtsi region.

As reported, the car crashed into a fence, a 35-year-old passenger died, the driver and another passenger were hospitalized.

