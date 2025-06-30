In Rivne region, police fined a driver for speeding, and just a few minutes later he got into a terrible accident

Near Rivne, law enforcement officers stopped a man for speeding and fined him 340 hryvnias. Just a few minutes later, the man got into a road traffic accident and lost both legs. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, a terrible accident occurred near Rivne. The 35-year-old driver of a Toyota Avensis lost control and crashed into a guardrail at breakneck speed. As a result of the accident, the man suffered traumatic amputation of both legs. - Biloshitsky reported.

He also reported that the man was helped by caring citizens. Law enforcement officers also helped the victim before the medics arrived.

Fortunately, caring people were nearby. They were the first to provide assistance — they applied tourniquets (by the way, it's nice that our citizens are really learning and can provide first aid - a very important skill). Patrol officers arrived within minutes. We also joined: we applied another tourniquet and monitored the victim's condition until medics and rescuers arrived. - Biloshitsky noted.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The law enforcement officer also clarified that before the accident, the man had already been stopped and fined 340 hryvnias.

And just a few minutes before the tragedy, this same driver was stopped by patrol officers for speeding. He was issued a resolution, but the responsibility didn't work - a fine of 340 UAH... And after the collision, the speedometer needle stopped at 180 km/h. - Biloshitsky reported.

Addition

In the Khmelnytskyi region, near the village of Yampil, a Renault Kangoo car collided with a MAN truck. As a result of the accident, two people, including one child, died, and three more were injured.