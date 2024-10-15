Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance
At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.
Russians are intensively checking men on the road between Siverskodonetsk and Novoaydar. They say they are looking for particularly dangerous criminals. But, as always, they pay close attention to people of military age. Autumn mobilization campaign in the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is in full swing
The RMA also said that in remote areas of Lysychansk, which was seized in 2022, life has practically stopped. In some places, gas supply was restored, but after that, they were forgotten for two years. For example, residents of high-rise buildings located next to the former rubber goods plant. The centralized water supply system, as well as heating, has not been repaired. Drinking water was last delivered to most people in the summer. There is also reportedly no telephone service in the city. To call an ambulance, one has to travel 7 to 10 kilometers.
As for the security situation, according to the RMA, the Liman section of the frontline is one of the three hottest areas today.
“Our troops are holding the line, holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses. The occupants tried to attack near Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka and Balka Zhuravka. They fired at these localities from artillery and sent unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.
