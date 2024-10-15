Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 5682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 11254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 41122 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 143432 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192142 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119932 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353664 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178083 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196928 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13642 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 7178 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 19298 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26592 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 5682 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 3974 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 11254 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 22023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 41122 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26852 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29171 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42707 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50888 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139284 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14923 views

At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

In Luhansk region, men are being thoroughly checked at the entrance to the temporarily occupied Siverskodonetsk, it is impossible to call an ambulance in Lysychansk due to the lack of communication, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy in the Liman sector. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA, reports UNN.

Russians are intensively checking men on the road between Siverskodonetsk and Novoaydar. They say they are looking for particularly dangerous criminals. But, as always, they pay close attention to people of military age. Autumn mobilization campaign in the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is in full swing

- said the RMA.

The RMA also said that in remote areas of Lysychansk, which was seized in 2022, life has practically stopped. In some places, gas supply was restored, but after that, they were forgotten for two years. For example, residents of high-rise buildings located next to the former rubber goods plant. The centralized water supply system, as well as heating, has not been repaired. Drinking water was last delivered to most people in the summer. There is also reportedly no telephone service in the city. To call an ambulance, one has to travel 7 to 10 kilometers.

As for the security situation, according to the RMA, the Liman section of the frontline is one of the three hottest areas today.

“Our troops are holding the line, holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses. The occupants tried to attack near Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka and Balka Zhuravka. They fired at these localities from artillery and sent unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region08.10.24, 13:16 • 11709 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Luhansk Oblast
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lysychansk
Sievierodonetsk
Artem Lisogor
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.25
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71