They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56915 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142528 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104733 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95803 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108942 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111036 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40758 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48264 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181296 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188405 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137669 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154579 views
Actual
They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11656 views

Russian troops are shelling settlements along the front line and dropping bombs from drones on civilians. In Perevalsk, local residents are denied medical care, providing it only to the Russian military.

The Russian Armed Forces are massively shelling settlements along the contact line. They also intimidate the residents of the TOT in Luhansk region by dropping weapons from drones. In addition, they do not admit people to the local hospital, as residents of Perevalsk in the Alchevsk community have experienced.

UNN writes with a link to the FB page of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Details

The invaders have chosen the method of terror in communicating with the population of Lysychansk. They are “accustomed” to the regime by intimidation - dropping drones on civilians moving through the streets.

According to the head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, the enemy is massively shelling settlements along the contact line; the Russian Armed Forces are trying to hit the fortifications of the Ukrainian military. Yesterday, the occupants fired at Tverdokhlibove and the territory of Serebryansky forestry with unguided aircraft missiles; they also fired at Balka Zhuravtsi with artillery. As many as 88 drones were sent towards the village, the RMA chief said.

Russian troops attack community in Chernihiv region with drones08.10.24, 11:54 • 11798 views

Residents of Perevalsk are not admitted to the local hospital.

Residents of Perevalsk, which is part of the Alchevsk community, complain about the virtual absence of medical services in the city. They are provided exclusively to the Russian military. The hospital, filled with wounded, is not empty, so locals are denied treatment there. The only way to get medical care is to go to the neighboring towns and make arrangements, Luhansk RMA writes.

Mayor: 16 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian attack08.10.24, 11:57 • 11857 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
lysychanskLysychansk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising