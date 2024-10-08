They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

The Russian Armed Forces are massively shelling settlements along the contact line. They also intimidate the residents of the TOT in Luhansk region by dropping weapons from drones. In addition, they do not admit people to the local hospital, as residents of Perevalsk in the Alchevsk community have experienced.

UNN writes with a link to the FB page of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Details

The invaders have chosen the method of terror in communicating with the population of Lysychansk. They are “accustomed” to the regime by intimidation - dropping drones on civilians moving through the streets.

According to the head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, the enemy is massively shelling settlements along the contact line; the Russian Armed Forces are trying to hit the fortifications of the Ukrainian military. Yesterday, the occupants fired at Tverdokhlibove and the territory of Serebryansky forestry with unguided aircraft missiles; they also fired at Balka Zhuravtsi with artillery. As many as 88 drones were sent towards the village, the RMA chief said.

Residents of Perevalsk are not admitted to the local hospital.

Residents of Perevalsk, which is part of the Alchevsk community, complain about the virtual absence of medical services in the city. They are provided exclusively to the Russian military. The hospital, filled with wounded, is not empty, so locals are denied treatment there. The only way to get medical care is to go to the neighboring towns and make arrangements, Luhansk RMA writes.

