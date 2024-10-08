Mayor: 16 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 16 casualties as a result of the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with a guided aerial bomb, damaging production.
In Kharkiv, 16 people have been injured as a result of a strike by Russian troops, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Already 16 injured
The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA08.10.24, 11:00 • 11468 views