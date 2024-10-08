The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA

In Kharkiv, an enemy KAB hit was recorded in the Industrial district, according to preliminary information, civilian production was damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A hit of the enemy's KAB was recorded in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, civilian production was damaged," wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, the data is being verified.

