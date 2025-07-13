Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks

Monday, July 14, promises to be hot in Ukraine: up to +34 in the south and center, up to +30 in the north, and slightly cooler in the west. Rains are possible only in the evening in the western regions. And in a week, a probable temperature jump to +40 is warned.

This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Another July Monday is expected to be hot and moderately hot in Ukraine. In the southern part, in the eastern regions, in most central regions, the maximum air temperature during the day will be +29+34 degrees. In the northern part of Ukraine on July 14, it will be within +27+30 degrees. In the western regions tomorrow, +25+29 degrees are expected. - she reported.

The forecaster added that on Monday, dry weather will prevail, and only in the second half of the day or in the evening, short-term rains with thunderstorms will pass in the western regions.

Squally wind gusts and localized hail are possible during thunderstorms - Didenko warns.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on July 14. The maximum air temperature in the capital will be +27+29 degrees. On July 17-18, fresh air will briefly break through to a significant part of Ukraine, the temperature will drop to +18+25 degrees, and in the south and east to +26+30 degrees.

However, next weekend, the thermometers will start to rise again.

I don't want to scare you in advance, but at the beginning, in one, next week, approximately on Tuesday, July 22, according to preliminary forecasts, a very high jump in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, that is, over +35 and, probably, up to +40 degrees and even slightly higher. - the forecaster emphasizes.

She adds that the forecast is preliminary, but it is worth preparing for possible heat.

Record in almost 60 years: Lviv recorded precipitation at 115% of the monthly norm