Record in almost 60 years: Lviv recorded precipitation at 115% of the monthly norm

Extreme rains in western Ukraine: in Lviv, according to meteorologists, the amount of precipitation was 115% of the monthly norm. The situation is difficult, so significant forces of city and utility services are involved in the operational elimination of the consequences. This is reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, reports UNN.

Details

On the night and morning of July 10, a record amount of precipitation fell in Lviv. According to the city council:

110.2 mm in 12 hours, which is 115% of the monthly norm. - writes the press service of the city administration.

For comparison:

the previous record in the city was recorded back in 1966;

according to data almost 60 years old, it was then about reaching a level of 86.3 mm/day.

Regarding the current situation, the overflowing of the Zubra riverbed, the Marunka river (Vynnyky) is reported. The Vyshenka river also became full and is overflowing its banks.

Street and road networks suffer from flooding; the fall of 9 trees and 4 large branches was recorded.

Recall

UNN reported the message of the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi:

Due to heavy rains, flooding continues in Lviv. There are places where the water reaches almost 3 meters - this refers to non-residential areas. - wrote Sadovyi.

According to meteorologists and authorities, the largest amount of precipitation was recorded in Lviv. In the city, 9 streets and 25 roofs were flooded. In some places, there are disruptions in the operation of traffic lights. Work to eliminate the consequences continues;

