Musk urges Trump to release Epstein files

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2678 views

Elon Musk called on Donald Trump to release the materials of the Jeffrey Epstein case, as he promised. This happened after the Department of Justice confirmed Epstein's suicide and the absence of a "client list."

Billionaire Elon Musk has asked his former ally and current US President Donald Trump to release case materials related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as he "promised."

UNN reports with reference to Musk's page on the X network.

Details

Elon Musk, entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, stated that President Donald Trump should release the Epstein files, as he promised.

Seriously. He said "Epstein" half a dozen times when he told everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files, as he promised

- Musk replied on X.

Context

The Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, rejected the theory that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison and confirmed his suicide. The department also claims that during a thorough review of the entire case, they did not find any "client list" of Epstein. This angered supporters of the American president.

Meanwhile, Trump called for unity among his followers.

In a lengthy post on the Truth Social network on Saturday, July 12, Donald Trump tried to calm his fans. "Pam Bondi is doing a FANTASTIC JOB," he pleaded. "We are a team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. We have a perfect administration."

Recall

Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, called billionaire Elon Musk a "great guy" and "upset" because he "wasn't getting what he wanted."

American billionaire, former friend and advisor to the US President Elon Musk supported the idea of impeaching Donald Trump and replacing him with US Vice President JD Vance.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

