Artem Lisogor

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15652 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28519 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64697 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391831 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The government has approved a mechanism for paying additional financial assistance to pensioners at the expense of the UN

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.

Economy • April 4, 12:03 PM • 5258 views

Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.

Society • April 1, 12:12 PM • 15315 views

The government has liquidated the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has liquidated the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries. Its functions were transferred to the newly created State Agency PlayCity.

Economy • March 25, 01:10 PM • 13959 views

Television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus and Transnistria will be blocked in Ukraine: the government has approved the regulation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the system of blocking television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus, Transnistria and the occupied territories of Ukraine. The system will block signals from terrestrial television and FM radio.

Politics • March 21, 01:22 PM • 12063 views

In Ukraine, children of veterans and fallen defenders will be able to study for free: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1. 5-year project with one-time educational assistance for children of Ukrainian defenders in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years. Certain categories of people will receive benefits.

Society • March 14, 01:24 PM • 26111 views

The government has defined the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that must have proficiency in English

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that will require knowledge of the English language. The requirement will come into effect 4 years after the end of martial law.

Politics • March 7, 11:40 AM • 10977 views

The Cabinet appointed new leaders in government agencies: who took key positions

The government has approved a new Secretary of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and a Deputy Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. A temporary acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service has also been appointed.

Politics • March 4, 04:15 PM • 17853 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the transfer of funds to support Ukrainians abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred 150 million UAH to the Ministry of National Unity for a new budget program. The funds will be directed to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine.

Society • March 4, 04:03 PM • 39391 views

Draft law on mandatory evacuation recommended to the Rada: what will change

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has recommended the adoption of a draft law on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law. The document provides for the clarification of the powers of the authorities and the forced evacuation of children from the combat zones.

War • February 5, 11:12 AM • 24707 views

The Government approved a draft law to create a new model of the railway transportation market in line with EU standards

The Government of Ukraine has approved a draft law to implement EU regulations in the field of rail transport. The document provides for a new model of the transportation market, equal access to infrastructure and European safety standards.

Economy • October 18, 10:36 AM • 68080 views

Situation in Luhansk region: russians have tightened control over entry to the occupied territories and are demonstratively taking away apartments

The occupiers have tightened customs control between russia and the so-called “lpr”. In Luhansk, 40 apartments seized from Ukrainians are being demonstratively handed over to the militants, increasing the volume of “nationalization” of housing.

War • October 18, 06:32 AM • 12479 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, children are given instructions on the rules of communication with the Russian military - RMA

In schools in the occupied Luhansk region, children are given booklets with rules of communication with the Russian military. Occupants attacked Ukrainian positions in the Liman sector, Luhansk plans to raise fares.

Society • October 16, 06:44 AM • 13324 views

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Society • October 15, 06:29 AM • 14923 views

Occupants opened a class with enhanced military training at a school in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast

In occupied Khrustalne, a class with military training for children from the 5th grade was opened. In Siverskodonetsk, the situation with medical care is critical - there are only two district doctors in the entire city.

Society • October 12, 10:10 AM • 22310 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, vigilantes are being sought to extinguish fires for free

The occupation authorities of Luhansk region are planning to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore an ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.

War • October 10, 10:26 AM • 12614 views

They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

Russian troops are shelling settlements along the front line and dropping bombs from drones on civilians. In Perevalsk, local residents are denied medical care, providing it only to the Russian military.

Society • October 8, 10:16 AM • 11709 views

russia plans to bring garbage from its regions to the territory of occupied Luhansk region

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.

War • October 7, 12:03 PM • 11767 views

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

Society • October 5, 07:32 AM • 44893 views

Luhansk region: enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, village burned down in occupied territories, Russians opened a military class in Luhansk

A specialized military training class for schoolchildren was opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Shelling and fires continue in the Luhansk region, and the village of Ustynivka is destroyed.

Society • October 4, 06:29 AM • 26064 views

The explosions in Kursk region are the work of the Russian RAB. Russia denied its own fake about the alleged attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk nuclear power plant

Even the Russian authorities refuted the propagandists' fake about the alleged attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. The local governor explained that the explosions in the Kursk region were the result of an electronic warfare device that “suppressed” an unknown UAV.

War • October 3, 03:27 PM • 43419 views

There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 towns and villages of the occupied Luhansk region - RMA

There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 occupied towns and villages in Luhansk Oblast. According to the head of the RMA, even in the communities occupied since 2014, infrastructure has not been improved in 10 years.

Society • September 30, 03:12 AM • 86181 views

For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.

War • September 27, 08:10 AM • 17040 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools. Each institution will receive UAH 290.5 thousand to modernize canteens, prepare for winter and repair engineering networks.

Society • September 26, 04:52 PM • 35523 views

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created a new institution

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine. The reform envisages a change in approaches, a distinction between the concepts of reserves, and the creation of a single register.

Economy • September 26, 03:56 PM • 18280 views

Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs

The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.

War • September 25, 08:06 AM • 15192 views

Government simplifies the process of paying one-time assistance to families of killed and wounded soldiers: what will change

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for granting one-time financial assistance to families of killed and wounded soldiers. Now the application can be submitted through the ASC or online, and the decision will be made by the Ministry of Veterans.

Society • September 24, 09:42 AM • 13029 views

Due to the inaction of the so-called "lpr" a village near Antratsyt burned down, and elevators are not working in Siverskodonetsk

The so-called "lpr" failed to deal with fires, and the village of Khrystoforivka was completely burned down. No elevators have been working in Siverskodonetsk since the occupation, and their repair is expected in several years at the earliest.

War • September 24, 07:21 AM • 16264 views

Situation in Luhansk region: people without russian passports are being restricted in their rights, "nationalization" of apartments continues in Sieverskodonetsk

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being added to the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

War • September 23, 10:48 AM • 15206 views

In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.

War • September 21, 11:41 AM • 16032 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 1.9 million to provide employees of the Ministry of Finance with technical means for Internet access

The Government has reallocated UAH 1. 9 million to provide employees of the Ministry of Finance with technical means of access to the Internet. The funds have been allocated within the budget allocations for 2024 for the smooth operation of the Ministry.

Economy • September 20, 12:46 PM • 12203 views