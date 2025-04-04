Artem Lisogor

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has liquidated the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries. Its functions were transferred to the newly created State Agency PlayCity.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the system of blocking television and radio broadcasting from Russia, Belarus, Transnistria and the occupied territories of Ukraine. The system will block signals from terrestrial television and FM radio.
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1. 5-year project with one-time educational assistance for children of Ukrainian defenders in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years. Certain categories of people will receive benefits.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that will require knowledge of the English language. The requirement will come into effect 4 years after the end of martial law.
The government has approved a new Secretary of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and a Deputy Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. A temporary acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service has also been appointed.
The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred 150 million UAH to the Ministry of National Unity for a new budget program. The funds will be directed to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee has recommended the adoption of a draft law on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law. The document provides for the clarification of the powers of the authorities and the forced evacuation of children from the combat zones.
The Government of Ukraine has approved a draft law to implement EU regulations in the field of rail transport. The document provides for a new model of the transportation market, equal access to infrastructure and European safety standards.
The occupiers have tightened customs control between russia and the so-called “lpr”. In Luhansk, 40 apartments seized from Ukrainians are being demonstratively handed over to the militants, increasing the volume of “nationalization” of housing.
In schools in the occupied Luhansk region, children are given booklets with rules of communication with the Russian military. Occupants attacked Ukrainian positions in the Liman sector, Luhansk plans to raise fares.
At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.
In occupied Khrustalne, a class with military training for children from the 5th grade was opened. In Siverskodonetsk, the situation with medical care is critical - there are only two district doctors in the entire city.
The occupation authorities of Luhansk region are planning to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore an ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.
Russian troops are shelling settlements along the front line and dropping bombs from drones on civilians. In Perevalsk, local residents are denied medical care, providing it only to the Russian military.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.
Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.
A specialized military training class for schoolchildren was opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Shelling and fires continue in the Luhansk region, and the village of Ustynivka is destroyed.
Even the Russian authorities refuted the propagandists' fake about the alleged attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. The local governor explained that the explosions in the Kursk region were the result of an electronic warfare device that “suppressed” an unknown UAV.
There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 occupied towns and villages in Luhansk Oblast. According to the head of the RMA, even in the communities occupied since 2014, infrastructure has not been improved in 10 years.
The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools. Each institution will receive UAH 290.5 thousand to modernize canteens, prepare for winter and repair engineering networks.
The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine. The reform envisages a change in approaches, a distinction between the concepts of reserves, and the creation of a single register.
The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.
The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for granting one-time financial assistance to families of killed and wounded soldiers. Now the application can be submitted through the ASC or online, and the decision will be made by the Ministry of Veterans.
The so-called "lpr" failed to deal with fires, and the village of Khrystoforivka was completely burned down. No elevators have been working in Siverskodonetsk since the occupation, and their repair is expected in several years at the earliest.
In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being added to the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.
In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.
The Government has reallocated UAH 1. 9 million to provide employees of the Ministry of Finance with technical means of access to the Internet. The funds have been allocated within the budget allocations for 2024 for the smooth operation of the Ministry.