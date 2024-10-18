The Government approved a draft law to create a new model of the railway transportation market in line with EU standards
Kyiv • UNN
The Government of Ukraine has approved a draft law to implement EU regulations in the field of rail transport. The document provides for a new model of the transportation market, equal access to infrastructure and European safety standards.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill aimed at implementing EU legislation in the field of rail transport. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .
The Draft Law “On the System and Peculiarities of the Functioning of the Ukrainian Railway Transport Market” was approved. The draft law is aimed at implementing EU legislation in the field of railway transport, in particular, as defined by the Association Agreement with the EU
According to him, the draft law proposes to introduce a new model of the railway transportation market similar to European railway standards.
In particular, the draft defines the basic requirements, obligations and rights of the infrastructure operator, carrier, basic requirements for railway rolling stock, regulates the activities of railway rolling stock operators and owners of rolling stock
He also notes that the principle of equal access to infrastructure services is enshrined, which applies to all persons interested in receiving such services.
It is planned to create a railway safety management system in accordance with the requirements of EU legislation, which will improve the level of transportation safety in the context of developed competition in the railway transportation market.
Melnychuk also reports that the legal framework for technical regulation and approval of railway transport subsystems for operation is being established; a European approach to ensuring rolling stock maintenance and responsibility for its safe condition is being introduced.
In addition, it is planned to introduce training centers that will provide training, retraining and advanced training for machine operators.
