Ukrzaliznytsia told how the construction of Ukraine's first European railroad is going on
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia is actively building Ukraine's first European railroad between Chop and Uzhhorod. 3.5 km of the planned 8.3 km have already been laid, and the work is expected to be completed this year.
Railroad workers have already laid more than 3 km of a new track according to European standards, which will operate between Uzhhorod and Chop. UNN writes about this with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Details
The active phase of the construction of the Euro-gauge railroad between Chop and Uzhhorod is underway. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the construction is going according to plan, and 3.5 km of the 8.3 km of tracks needed have already been laid. These works are scheduled to be completed this year. In addition, the bridge has been repaired and the relevant communications are being updated.
Over the past year, we have prepared the entire basis for the implementation of a number of European integration infrastructure projects. In particular, we have found funding, developed design and estimate documentation, and some projects have already begun to be implemented
According to him, next year, passengers and cargo carriers will feel the effect of this project, which will allow for more convenient passenger routes and increase logistics capabilities for cargo transportation.
Recall
In 2023-2024, Ukrzaliznytsia launched the implementation of a strategic program for the development of European standard gauge railways in Ukraine. As part of this project, Ukrzaliznytsia is laying a wide gauge, leveling it on the Strumkivka - Chop stretch, where a European gauge will also be laid in parallel in the future. Thus, there will be two parallel tracks between Uzhhorod and Chop: a wide 1520 mm gauge and a 1435 mm gauge. The total cost of the project is UAH 1.3 billion, 50% of which is funded by the EU's Connecting Europe Facilit (CEF). Ukrzaliznytsia got the opportunity to implement this project as a result of successful participation in the CEF project selection process in 2022.
In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to start construction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv section of the European gauge railway from Poland to Lviv this year.
