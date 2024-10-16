In the occupied Luhansk region, children are given instructions on the rules of communication with the Russian military - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In schools in the occupied Luhansk region, children are given booklets with rules of communication with the Russian military. Occupants attacked Ukrainian positions in the Liman sector, Luhansk plans to raise fares.
In educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, children will be given booklets with rules for safe communication with the Russian military, fares in Luhansk have been proposed to be raised three times, and Russians attacked in the Liman direction with the support of attack aircraft. This is stated in the RMA report, reports UNN.
“The occupants tried to seize our positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. They attacked with the support of attack aircraft. Ukrainian defenders stopped all these attempts,” said Artem Lysohir, head of the Luhansk RMA.
According to him, the invaders do not stop shelling the frontline settlements. Yesterday they hit the area of Balka Zhuravka. They shelled the area with artillery and drones.
The RMA also said that in educational institutions in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, children will be given booklets with rules to follow when communicating with the Russian army.
Luhansk region: enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, village burned down in occupied territories, Russians opened a military class in Luhansk04.10.24, 09:29 • 26064 views
In particular, teachers in Aidar emphasized to students and their parents that proper communication is the key to a child's safety. They emphasize that in any case, the armed Russians will not be punished for their illegal actions.
“In Luhansk, the occupation authorities are discussing the revision of tariffs for passenger transportation within the city. However, they do not have a solution that will suit everyone. The current tariff of 20 rubles is economically unreasonable and outdated. Transportation of one person costs three times as much. There is no question of any possible profit,” RMA added.