Luhansk region: enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, village burned down in occupied territories, Russians opened a military class in Luhansk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36851 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135254 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141579 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139984 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139735 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87132 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107503 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109639 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170824 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187269 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139735 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154115 views
Actual
Luhansk region: enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, village burned down in occupied territories, Russians opened a military class in Luhansk

Luhansk region: enemy is using unguided aerial missiles, village burned down in occupied territories, Russians opened a military class in Luhansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25996 views

A specialized military training class for schoolchildren was opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Shelling and fires continue in the Luhansk region, and the village of Ustynivka is destroyed.

In a school in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russians opened a specialized class on military training, another village was destroyed by fire in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest were shelled by enemy missiles, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops near Hrekivka and Makiivka. They fired at Balka Zhuravka from cannon artillery. They sent 39 UAVs towards the village. The invaders attacked Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

According to the RMA, the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region became the second, after one of the regions of the Russian Federation, where "Russians opened a military class in an educational institution." "Students will receive military training there, mastering the skills of tactical medicine and drone control. A special course in military history and information warfare has also been organized for them. They will be trained as militants and propagandists from the school desk. Similar classes are to be formed soon in Stanytsia Luhanska, Khrustalne and Sorokyne," the statement reads.

"Due to the inactivity of the occupation authorities and firefighters in the "luhansk people's republic", another village, Ustynivka, in the Dovzhanska community, was destroyed by fire. For more than 10 years of occupation, not a single unit of special equipment has been seen in the village to carry out preventive measures. The villagers also did not observe the arrival of rescuers when houses were burning. The invaders do not mention the burned villages in their own media - they do not write about the burned Khrystoforivna, do not report on the consequences of fires in Shchedyshcheve and other settlements that they decided not to save from the elements," the RMA noted.

Checks of men in Luhansk TOT intensified in connection with Kremlin's draft02.10.24, 11:53 • 14043 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
krasnodonKrasnodon
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising