In a school in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russians opened a specialized class on military training, another village was destroyed by fire in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest were shelled by enemy missiles, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops near Hrekivka and Makiivka. They fired at Balka Zhuravka from cannon artillery. They sent 39 UAVs towards the village. The invaders attacked Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

According to the RMA, the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region became the second, after one of the regions of the Russian Federation, where "Russians opened a military class in an educational institution." "Students will receive military training there, mastering the skills of tactical medicine and drone control. A special course in military history and information warfare has also been organized for them. They will be trained as militants and propagandists from the school desk. Similar classes are to be formed soon in Stanytsia Luhanska, Khrustalne and Sorokyne," the statement reads.

"Due to the inactivity of the occupation authorities and firefighters in the "luhansk people's republic", another village, Ustynivka, in the Dovzhanska community, was destroyed by fire. For more than 10 years of occupation, not a single unit of special equipment has been seen in the village to carry out preventive measures. The villagers also did not observe the arrival of rescuers when houses were burning. The invaders do not mention the burned villages in their own media - they do not write about the burned Khrystoforivna, do not report on the consequences of fires in Shchedyshcheve and other settlements that they decided not to save from the elements," the RMA noted.

