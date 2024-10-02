Checks of men in Luhansk TOT intensified in connection with Kremlin's draft

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region of Ukraine, the invaders have intensified checks on men; the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is preparing for forced mobilization.

According to the RMA, intensified checks of men have already begun in the occupied territories of Luhansk region.

We are talking about the usual legalization of forced mobilization through the autumn conscription of the Russian Armed Forces on October 1, as announced by the Kremlin.

On the roads around Luhansk, every car or bus is stopped, demanding to see a military ID with an updated registration mark. Failure to do so means a trip to the military commissariat. And in the worst case scenario, it also means the start of the procedure for deprivation of Russian citizenship. Then there is the front. - Luhansk regional state administration informs.

UNN reported that residents of occupied Lysychansk are happy to have access to technical water due to the destroyed water supply system. People in occupied Siverskodonetsk complain about the poor quality of medical services and the lack of specialized doctors.

