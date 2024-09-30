Failure of the occupation authorities to localize the fire: people in the TOT of Luhansk region are forced to leave their burning homes

Fires are spreading in the Luhansk region. According to RMA, despite the occupation administration's statements about eliminating the fires, the disaster continues to spread. This leads to the fire catching the houses of residents; people are forced to leave their homes.

UNN writes with reference to the official information of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Despite the statements of the occupation administration about eliminating the fires, the situation is getting out of control - according to the Luhansk RMA, the fires are spreading across Luhansk region.

(Fire) has reached Sokologorsk (until recently Pervomaisk). In addition to the surrounding area, several streets caught fire there - yesterday people were forced to leave their burning homes due to the inability of local services to localize the flames. - reads a post on the social network's page.

A significant part of the settlement was left without electricity, RMA reports.

There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 towns and villages of the occupied Luhansk region - RMA