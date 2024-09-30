In the Luhansk region, not a single grocery store is open in more than 200 Russian-occupied settlements. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

In more than 200 settlements of the so-called "LPR" there is not a single grocery store. These towns and villages are located on the territory of 22 administrative units. That is, in communities occupied not only in 2022, but also in 2014. For ten years, nothing has been done to improve the infrastructure there - not even bread - the message says.



According to Lysak, recently, twice a week, car dealers have been coming to the village, working for one to two hours and then heading to the neighboring village.

The occupiers turned some previously developed settlements in the Luhansk region into "Russian hinterland, - Lysogor said.

Since the beginning of the year, about 7 thousand residents of the occupied territories have signed a contract with the Russian army - Resistance