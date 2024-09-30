ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171771 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144613 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111988 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114152 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62797 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69171 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174745 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190898 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142963 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138967 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155785 views
Since the beginning of the year, about 7 thousand residents of the occupied territories have signed a contract with the Russian army - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101708 views

Since the beginning of 2024, about 7,000 residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine have signed a contract with Russian troops. The main reasons are unemployment, difficult financial situation, and Russia's disinformation campaign.

Since the beginning of the year, about seven thousand residents of the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine have signed contracts with the Russian occupation forces due to unemployment and disinformation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Resistance, since the beginning of 2024 , about 7 thousand residents of the occupied territories have signed a contract with the occupation forces. In their turn, the Russian invaders intend to increase the rate of mobilization of the local population.

The main and only reason for the involvement of the population of tTa in the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is high unemployment and difficult financial situation. The second reason is Russia's aggressive disinformation campaign against Ukraine,

- explained the CNS.

They also added that in the context of this , the Russian side is constantly trying to "bribe" the local population to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense . For this, the invaders promise the right to receive land plots from the occupation "authorities".

Occupants take people from TOT to remote regions of Russia under the guise of “evacuation” - Resistance29.09.24, 03:23 • 50863 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

