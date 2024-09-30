Since the beginning of the year, about seven thousand residents of the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine have signed contracts with the Russian occupation forces due to unemployment and disinformation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Resistance, since the beginning of 2024 , about 7 thousand residents of the occupied territories have signed a contract with the occupation forces. In their turn, the Russian invaders intend to increase the rate of mobilization of the local population.

The main and only reason for the involvement of the population of tTa in the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is high unemployment and difficult financial situation. The second reason is Russia's aggressive disinformation campaign against Ukraine, - explained the CNS.

They also added that in the context of this , the Russian side is constantly trying to "bribe" the local population to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense . For this, the invaders promise the right to receive land plots from the occupation "authorities".

