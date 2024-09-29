Occupants take people from TOT to remote regions of Russia under the guise of “evacuation” - Resistance

More than 23 thousand Ukrainian citizens are being held by the Russian occupiers in temporary accommodation centers in different regions of Russia. Of these, 6127 are children. Most of our people were taken from Ukraine to remote regions under the pretext of "evacuation". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that mostly Ukrainians were forcibly removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the guise of "evacuation". However, the conditions of detention in these centers do not meet safety and comfort standards, and the main goal of the Kremlin is to assimilate Ukrainians into Russian society and use them as cheap labor.

The main goal of the occupiers is to assimilate as many Ukrainians as possible into Russian society, to use them as cheap but reliable labor, - added the CNS.

The Center also emphasized that Russia plans to increase the number of such temporary accommodation centers from 314 to more than 400 by allocating funds from the federal budget.

International law prohibits the displacement of people from the occupied territories, regardless of their age or health status. Forced displacement of civilians without good reason can be considered a war crime, and in some cases a crime against humanity, - noted in the CNS.

Recall

As previously reported by Resistance, starting from January 1, 2025, Ukrainians without Russian passports in the occupied territories will receive the status of foreigners. They will have to register for migration or obtain a temporary residence permit.