Occupants take people from TOT to remote regions of Russia under the guise of “evacuation” - Resistance

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101106 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110848 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112982 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55098 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169199 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183141 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189853 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142343 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142345 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155276 views
Occupants take people from TOT to remote regions of Russia under the guise of “evacuation” - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50863 views

More than 23,000 Ukrainians, including 6,127 children, are being held in temporary accommodation centers in Russia. russia plans to increase the number of such centers from 314 to 400, assimilating Ukrainians and using them as cheap labor.

More than 23 thousand Ukrainian citizens are being held by the Russian occupiers in temporary accommodation centers in different regions of Russia. Of these, 6127 are children. Most of our people were taken from Ukraine to remote regions under the pretext of "evacuation".  This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that mostly Ukrainians were forcibly removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the guise of "evacuation". However, the conditions of detention in these centers do not meet safety and comfort standards, and the main goal of the Kremlin is to assimilate Ukrainians into Russian society and use them as cheap labor.

The main goal of the occupiers is to assimilate as many Ukrainians as possible into Russian society, to use them as cheap but reliable labor,

- added the CNS.

The Center also emphasized that Russia plans to increase the number of such temporary accommodation centers from 314 to more than 400 by allocating funds from the federal budget.

International law prohibits the displacement of people from the occupied territories, regardless of their age or health status. Forced displacement of civilians without good reason can be considered a war crime, and in some cases a crime against humanity,

- noted in the CNS.

Recall

As previously reported by Resistance, starting from January 1, 2025, Ukrainians without Russian passports in the occupied territories will receive the status of foreigners. They will have to register for migration or obtain a temporary residence permit.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising