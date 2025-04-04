Lysychansk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15264 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27710 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64365 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213183 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131318 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213183 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391519 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310374 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2786 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13802 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44957 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72000 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57108 views
Russian propagandists spread another fake about “biolaboratories in Ukraine” - CPJ

Russian propagandists spread false information about “medical experiments on children” in Lysychansk. The LCC refutes these claims and explains that this is another attempt by Russia to justify the war against Ukraine.

Society • March 3, 08:11 AM • 31963 views

If a serviceman knows that his family is doing well, he will do well, too - Officer Dyordyay

Yevhen Dyordyay, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and MHP employee, shared his experience of supporting the military through the MHP Poruch program. The company provides comprehensive assistance to 2.5 thousand military personnel and their families in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Society • December 5, 08:29 AM • 15211 views

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Society • October 15, 06:29 AM • 14923 views

They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region

Russian troops are shelling settlements along the front line and dropping bombs from drones on civilians. In Perevalsk, local residents are denied medical care, providing it only to the Russian military.

Society • October 8, 10:16 AM • 11709 views

russia plans to bring garbage from its regions to the territory of occupied Luhansk region

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.

War • October 7, 12:03 PM • 11767 views

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

Society • October 5, 07:32 AM • 44893 views

Checks of men in Luhansk TOT intensified in connection with Kremlin's draft

The occupiers have intensified checks of men in Luhansk region due to the fall conscription in the Russian Armed Forces. They stop vehicles on the highways, demanding a military ID with an updated registration mark.

Society • October 2, 08:53 AM • 14114 views

“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

Business News • September 23, 12:58 PM • 42805 views

“Plowing the expanses of the Universe": the so-called ‘lPR’ is going to develop the space industry

The occupation authorities of the “LPR” signed a cooperation agreement with Roscosmos in the space sector. Luhansk RMA reminds that the occupied territory lacks the necessary resources and infrastructure for space activities.

Society • August 16, 08:33 AM • 30979 views

Occupied Sievierodonetsk will not be provided with new school textbooks - RMA

Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.

Society • August 14, 08:03 AM • 29283 views

Residents of Lysychansk are forced to pay bills for debts incurred before the occupation - Luhansk RMA

In occupied Lysychansk, electricity bills are issued taking into account the debt before the occupation. Residents are threatened with power cuts if they do not pay their debts.

Society • August 14, 07:51 AM • 90852 views

Fierce fighting continues near Nevske and Makiivka - Lysohor

The head of the Luhansk RMA reported fierce fighting near Nevske and Makiivka. All enemy attacks have been repelled, but the situation remains dangerous, and evacuation of the population is underway.

Society • August 5, 07:09 AM • 24884 views

Occupied Lysychansk lacks fuel, bus service suspended

In the occupied Lysychansk, bus service has been suspended since August 1 due to the lack of fuel and lubricants. The occupiers are forced to save money on the so-called 'LPR' because of the fuel shortage in Russia.

Society • August 1, 08:21 AM • 21093 views

Another woman evacuated in Luhansk region, in occupied territories people are taken to the basement for trying to use mobile phone - RMA

A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.

Society • July 29, 08:13 AM • 31802 views

Coupons instead of electronic queue: residents of TOT of Luhansk region wait for months for a response from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation - Luhansk RMA

In Lysychansk, due to the lack of communication, paper coupons to the Russian pension fund are issued. Consideration of documents can take up to a year, and repeated applications do not speed up the process.

Society • July 24, 08:15 AM • 22045 views

Cheaper than touring from Russia: students of “lPR” universities will be sent to rebuild Lysychansk and Rubizhne - Luhansk RMA

Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.

Society • July 17, 09:31 AM • 54885 views

UN: Russian attacks in Ukraine kill at least 146 civilians, wound 672 more in June - UN

In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, with the majority of victims in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Society • July 11, 12:57 PM • 19153 views

The situation with water supply in the TOT of Luhansk region is critical

The situation with water supply in the occupied territories of Luhansk region remains critical, especially in Lysychansk, where the occupation authorities promise to restore three filtration stations and the water supply system, but in 5 months they have only dismantled the equipment, leaving areas such as Lutuhynskyi without water for more than a week.

Society • July 10, 07:32 AM • 17411 views

There is an acute shortage of doctors in the occupied Luhansk region, people in Lutuhyne district have been without water for two days

There is an acute shortage of doctors in the occupied Luhansk region - more than 1,500 medical positions remain vacant, and people in Lutuhyne district have been without water for two days due to repair work.

Society • July 4, 08:07 AM • 28351 views

Russian troops shell Nevske in Luhansk region with cannon artillery and mortars - RMA

Russian troops shelled the frontline village of Nevske in the Luhansk region with Grad rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars.

War • June 19, 07:22 AM • 23248 views

Most of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast remains without water - RMA

Most of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, remains without water supply, while Russian troops loot in occupied Kreminna and Ukrainian troops hold back the enemy in Bilohorivka amid tense situation.

Society • May 29, 06:40 AM • 43781 views

Schoolchildren are forced to watch propaganda exhibition of Russian invasion in Luhansk region - RMA

In the occupied cities of Luhansk region, schoolchildren are being forced to attend a propaganda exhibition that depicts a distorted reality about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Society • May 21, 07:41 AM • 20123 views

Russian troops shelled Nevske in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses - RMA

Russian troops shelled Nevske village in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses, housing in Lysychansk is being restored at the residents' own expense, and new investors are not paying the money owed to the fired miners in the "luhansk people's republic".

War • May 17, 07:00 AM • 24695 views

Explosions occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, Russians continue assaults in three directions in Luhansk region - RMA

Explosions have occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, causing destruction, while Russians continue to advance on three fronts in Luhansk region.

War • May 16, 06:39 AM • 24319 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces Improve Tactical Position in Certain Areas of the Liman Direction - Lysohor

In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented the loss of positions and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

War • May 14, 06:42 AM • 17261 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views

Russian military kills two local civilians in occupied Lysychansk - RSA

In occupied Lysychansk, a Russian soldier from the Storm Zet unit killed two local residents, and young people from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic are being trained at the state level to spread Russian propaganda.

War • April 18, 07:11 AM • 26032 views

Passed data to Russian special services: Russian agent who served in Zakarpattia for more than a year will stand trial

A Russian agent who served for more than a year in a border guard unit in Zakarpattia and passed information to Russian special services will stand trial for high treason and desertion.

War • April 15, 09:08 AM • 28456 views

Today is World Autism Awareness Day: how many children in Ukraine suffer from this disorder

On World Autism Awareness Day, the Ukrainian charity draws attention to the challenges faced by children with autism spectrum disorders and the importance of providing them with rehabilitation and support to improve their cognitive skills and quality of life.

Health • April 2, 04:05 AM • 25617 views

Oleksandr Gostishchev, regimental commander from 'Luty' brigade, killed in rocket attack on Odesa - Head of OVA

The 41-year-old commander of the Tsunami assault regiment, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed during a Russian missile strike on Odesa.

War • March 15, 04:56 PM • 37915 views