Russian propagandists spread false information about “medical experiments on children” in Lysychansk. The LCC refutes these claims and explains that this is another attempt by Russia to justify the war against Ukraine.
Yevhen Dyordyay, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and MHP employee, shared his experience of supporting the military through the MHP Poruch program. The company provides comprehensive assistance to 2.5 thousand military personnel and their families in 13 regions of Ukraine.
At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.
Russian troops are shelling settlements along the front line and dropping bombs from drones on civilians. In Perevalsk, local residents are denied medical care, providing it only to the Russian military.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large volumes of garbage will be taken.
Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.
The occupiers have intensified checks of men in Luhansk region due to the fall conscription in the Russian Armed Forces. They stop vehicles on the highways, demanding a military ID with an updated registration mark.
The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.
The occupation authorities of the “LPR” signed a cooperation agreement with Roscosmos in the space sector. Luhansk RMA reminds that the occupied territory lacks the necessary resources and infrastructure for space activities.
Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.
In occupied Lysychansk, electricity bills are issued taking into account the debt before the occupation. Residents are threatened with power cuts if they do not pay their debts.
The head of the Luhansk RMA reported fierce fighting near Nevske and Makiivka. All enemy attacks have been repelled, but the situation remains dangerous, and evacuation of the population is underway.
In the occupied Lysychansk, bus service has been suspended since August 1 due to the lack of fuel and lubricants. The occupiers are forced to save money on the so-called 'LPR' because of the fuel shortage in Russia.
A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.
In Lysychansk, due to the lack of communication, paper coupons to the Russian pension fund are issued. Consideration of documents can take up to a year, and repeated applications do not speed up the process.
Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.
In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, with the majority of victims in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
The situation with water supply in the occupied territories of Luhansk region remains critical, especially in Lysychansk, where the occupation authorities promise to restore three filtration stations and the water supply system, but in 5 months they have only dismantled the equipment, leaving areas such as Lutuhynskyi without water for more than a week.
There is an acute shortage of doctors in the occupied Luhansk region - more than 1,500 medical positions remain vacant, and people in Lutuhyne district have been without water for two days due to repair work.
Russian troops shelled the frontline village of Nevske in the Luhansk region with Grad rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars.
Most of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, remains without water supply, while Russian troops loot in occupied Kreminna and Ukrainian troops hold back the enemy in Bilohorivka amid tense situation.
In the occupied cities of Luhansk region, schoolchildren are being forced to attend a propaganda exhibition that depicts a distorted reality about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian troops shelled Nevske village in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses, housing in Lysychansk is being restored at the residents' own expense, and new investors are not paying the money owed to the fired miners in the "luhansk people's republic".
Explosions have occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, causing destruction, while Russians continue to advance on three fronts in Luhansk region.
In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented the loss of positions and improved the tactical situation in some areas.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.
In occupied Lysychansk, a Russian soldier from the Storm Zet unit killed two local residents, and young people from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic are being trained at the state level to spread Russian propaganda.
A Russian agent who served for more than a year in a border guard unit in Zakarpattia and passed information to Russian special services will stand trial for high treason and desertion.
On World Autism Awareness Day, the Ukrainian charity draws attention to the challenges faced by children with autism spectrum disorders and the importance of providing them with rehabilitation and support to improve their cognitive skills and quality of life.
The 41-year-old commander of the Tsunami assault regiment, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed during a Russian missile strike on Odesa.