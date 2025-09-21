$41.250.00
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he received

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Oleksandr Lapin, former commander of the "Center" and "North" groups, was dismissed from the Russian army. He will become an assistant to the head of Tatarstan.

Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he received

In Russia, Oleksandr Lapin, former commander of the "Center" and "North" groups, known for his failures during the Russian-Ukrainian war, was dismissed from the armed forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

At the time of his dismissal, Lapin held the position of commander of the troops of the Leningrad Military District, with the rank of colonel general. It is reported that after being discharged from the army, Lapin will become an assistant to the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov replaced Lapin as commander of the troops of the Leningrad Military District, the report says.

Reference

Oleksandr Lapin, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, led unsuccessful offensive operations on Sumy and Chernihiv, and also commanded the occupation forces during the battles for Lysychansk in Luhansk region.

In July 2022, he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, and in November of the same year, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, accused Lapin of the retreat of Russian troops from Lyman in Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
