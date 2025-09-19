The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi

The advance of our troops deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region is from 3 to 7 kilometers. Control has been restored in seven settlements, and nine have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues in Donetsk region, in the Dobropillia direction. The advance of our troops deep into the enemy's defense is from 3 to 7 kilometers. Control has been restored in seven settlements, and nine have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, in total, 160 km² have been liberated during the operation, and another 171 km² have been cleared of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The losses of the Russian aggressor in personnel during this time amounted to 2456 people, of which 1322 were irreversible. The "exchange fund" for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity has been significantly replenished. - the Commander-in-Chief reported.

The occupiers also lost 817 units of weapons and military equipment. Of these: tanks - 12, armored combat vehicles - 37, artillery systems - 162, MLRS - 5, vehicles - 382, motorcycles - 58, special equipment - 1, UAVs - 160, Syrskyi summarized.

