September 18, 07:49 PM • 16911 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 34214 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 28284 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 38598 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 51639 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 26333 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22165 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 37185 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16743 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 55542 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Minus 1150 soldiers and a lot of scrap metal: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On September 18, Russian troops lost 1150 soldiers and 17 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.09.25 amount to over one million personnel.

Minus 1150 soldiers and a lot of scrap metal: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On September 18, Russian troops lost 1,150 soldiers and 17 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1099530 (+1150) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11191 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23278 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32896 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒ 1492 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1218 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 60680 (+211)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62044 (+44)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3968 (+3)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy  stated  that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year17.09.25, 18:23 • 3386 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine