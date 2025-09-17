Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war, but if the hostilities drag on, "Plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion, UNN reports, citing Zelenskyy's statement during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The cost of this war, as of now, and the challenges we have now... the cost of one year is $120 billion. 60 billion is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and I need to find another 60 for next year. I hope that we will end this war, in any case, "Plan A" is to end the war. "Plan B" is $120 billion. I am not saying that in times of peace or during a ceasefire and the operation of security guarantees we will need so much money for 10 years, but you must understand the scope of this issue