Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war. In addition, according to the Head of State, if the hostilities drag on, "Plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war, but if the hostilities drag on, "Plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion, UNN reports, citing Zelenskyy's statement during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
The cost of this war, as of now, and the challenges we have now... the cost of one year is $120 billion. 60 billion is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and I need to find another 60 for next year. I hope that we will end this war, in any case, "Plan A" is to end the war. "Plan B" is $120 billion. I am not saying that in times of peace or during a ceasefire and the operation of security guarantees we will need so much money for 10 years, but you must understand the scope of this issue
