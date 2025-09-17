$41.180.06
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 10291 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 25547 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 34464 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 35923 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 96903 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114870 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53249 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62272 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101945 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war. In addition, according to the Head of State, if the hostilities drag on, "Plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion.

Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war, but if the hostilities drag on, "Plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion, UNN reports, citing Zelenskyy's statement during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The cost of this war, as of now, and the challenges we have now... the cost of one year is $120 billion. 60 billion is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and I need to find another 60 for next year. I hope that we will end this war, in any case, "Plan A" is to end the war. "Plan B" is $120 billion. I am not saying that in times of peace or during a ceasefire and the operation of security guarantees we will need so much money for 10 years, but you must understand the scope of this issue 

- said Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

