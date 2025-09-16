$41.230.05
MEPs prepare to vote on a motion of no confidence in Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In early October, MEPs will once again vote on a motion of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Two requests came from right-wing and left-wing factions, criticizing her policies.

MEPs prepare to vote on a motion of no confidence in Ursula von der Leyen

Members of the European Parliament will once again vote on a motion of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in early October. This was announced by Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola, DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the leadership of the European Parliament received two petitions at once – from the right-wing faction "Patriots for Europe" and from the Left faction. Both documents are directed against von der Leyen's policy, but according to the rules, a vote of no confidence is brought against the entire European Commission.

Like NATO's Article 5: Ursula von der Leyen announced work on security guarantees for Ukraine18.08.25, 22:37 • 4935 views

The statement of "Patriots for Europe" criticizes migration policy, the EC's climate course, and accuses the head of the European Commission of "lack of transparency and censorship."

The left, however, criticized von der Leyen for negotiations with US President Donald Trump. 

The catastrophic customs agreement with Washington will destroy thousands of jobs. In addition, the European Commission remained silent for too long about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip 

- said the head of the faction Martin Schirdewan, emphasizing that the agreements have not yet been officially signed. 

Politico notes that the submission of two votes of no confidence at once by political forces that are at opposite poles is an unprecedented situation.

Despite sharp criticism, the resignation of von der Leyen and the entire European Commission seems unlikely. A two-thirds majority and at least 361 votes "for" (with a full presence of 480 deputies) are required for the decision to be adopted.

It should be recalled that in the summer of 2024, a similar vote already took place after an initiative by Romanian MEP Gheorghe Piperi from the ECR group. At that time, von der Leyen was supported by 360 MEPs out of 553 present, 175 opposed, and 18 abstained.

European Commission proposes to restrict trade with Israel due to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip10.09.25, 15:10 • 3598 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
European Parliament
European Commission
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Gaza Strip