European Commission proposes to restrict trade with Israel due to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip

Ursula von der Leyen delivered a report in Strasbourg, in which she proposed suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The decision factor is the actions of the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews and El País.

Details

Ursula von der Leyen, during her speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, September 10, announced:

Bilateral aid and payments related to the Association Agreement with Israel will be suspended

The statement was made against the backdrop of a demonstration by some members of the parliament (primarily members of the Progressive Bloc) wearing red colors – in protest against the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, a component of the war between Hamas and Israel, which has already killed tens of thousands of people.

Also, Ursula von der Leyen's statement mentioned that cooperation with Israeli civil society and Yad Vashem (the Israeli national memorial complex for the history of the Holocaust) would be maintained.

Two proposals will also be presented:

sanctions against extremist ministers and "violent settlers";

partial restriction of trade aspects.

In her address to the European Union, von der Leyen added that she would do everything possible to suspend all payments to Israel without harming work with the country's civil society. - writes El País.

Recall

It recently became known that Israel announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. There should be field hospitals, water, food, and tents, which will be coordinated with the UN.

The Israeli army declared Gaza a "dangerous combat zone" in August, canceling the local tactical pause that had been in effect since late July.