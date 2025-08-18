Like NATO's Article 5: Ursula von der Leyen announced work on security guarantees for Ukraine

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:34 PM • 11008 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 13712 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 11847 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 22962 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 63029 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 43262 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 64523 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 44141 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 124023 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107845 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 101916 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 104615 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 42499 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 7544 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 36658 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 63078 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 64566 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 105238 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 124621 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 124060 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 4044 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 71937 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 63990 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 96898 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 82768 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Like NATO's Article 5: Ursula von der Leyen announced work on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO charter. This was discussed in Washington during a meeting with the US President and EU leaders.

Like NATO's Article 5: Ursula von der Leyen announced work on security guarantees for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO charter. She said this during a meeting with the US President and EU leaders in Washington, as reported by UNN.

"We are working on security guarantees. Article 5 (of NATO - ed.) speaks of security guarantees," she said.

- stated Ursula von der Leyen.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would not be in NATO, but would have "good security guarantees" and "very good protection."

For reference

Article Five of the NATO Charter is the fundamental principle of the Alliance's collective defense. According to it, an attack on one or more NATO members will be considered an attack on all.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine