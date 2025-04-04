President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated the need to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the emergency EU summit. She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and called for an increase in financial and military assistance.
Edmundo González and María Corina Machado received the Sakharov Prize 2024 for their struggle for democracy in Venezuela. González accepted the award in person, while Machado spoke via video link.
Poland will focus on security, energy and competitiveness during its EU presidency from January 2025. Tusk called on Europe to be more "selfish" and solidarity in facing external challenges.
The President of the European Parliament supported the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles with a range of 500 km to Ukraine. Mecola emphasized the urgent need for military assistance due to the intensification of Russian attacks.
The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, has proposed creating the EU's own security and defense alliance. The new alliance should complement NATO, not compete with it, especially against the backdrop of the unstable situation due to the war in Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's future membership in the EU.
The President of Ukraine leaves for Belgium for a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and hold meetings with the European Parliament and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's defense.
Roberta Mecola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another two and a half years until 2027, receiving 562 votes in the first round.
EU leaders failed to agree on candidates for key EU positions, including Ursula von der Leyen's second term as president of the European Commission.
The EU notes a rapidly emerging consensus on preferred names for top EU leadership positions: naming Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, António Costa as president of the European Council, Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament and Kaja Kallas as head of EU diplomacy.
Ukraine has fulfilled all of its commitments to the EU membership negotiations, and a decision on the approval of the framework for negotiations is expected to be reached by consensus among EU leaders after the European Parliament elections in late June, as agreed, with all necessary documents ready by the end of May.
On Europe Day, U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S.-EU partnership in defending against Russian aggression in Ukraine and noted shared democratic values and economic prosperity.
According to President Zelenskyy, the time from the decision to provide Ukraine with weapons to their arrival at the front line is measured in weeks and months, not kilometers, due to delays in deliveries, despite approved aid packages.
Zelenskyy outlined the main issues to be discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Among them are the exchange of prisoners, the return of abducted Ukrainian children and deported citizens, as well as nuclear and food security issues.
Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, met with Robert Metsola, President of the European Parliament, in an air raid shelter during her visit to Kyiv on Europe Day to discuss military support, Ukraine's EU membership bid, and support for parliamentary cooperation.
According to President Zelenskyy, the russians have increased the number of troops across Ukraine, especially in the north and east, taking advantage of a pause in the supply of weapons.
During a joint press conference between President Zelensky and European Parliament President Metzola in Kyiv, an air raid alarm sounded, revealing Russia's true attitude toward peace and the fight against Nazism.
Ukraine is close to the start of actual accession negotiations with the European Union, and the President of the European Parliament is optimistic that the framework for negotiations will be adopted by EU member states in June.
During her visit to Kyiv, European Parliament President Roberta Mecola met with barista Maria, who continued to make coffee in a cafe damaged by russian shelling, demonstrating the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit.
The European Union does not recognize the so-called Russian elections, especially those held illegally in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and the new European Parliament is expected to take a strong position.
Putin is not going to stop, President Zelensky said.
President Zelenskyy and European Parliament President Mecola met in Kyiv to maximize efforts to protect lives in Ukraine and Europe from Russia's ongoing invasion and attacks.
After the air alert ended, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, began her speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Europe Day.
Ukraine's path to EU accession will be difficult, but the European Parliament and the EU will help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and economy because Ukraine is Europe and Europe is Ukraine, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
Ukraine is close to starting EU accession talks after fulfilling all the necessary requirements, and the negotiation phase is expected to begin in June, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Shared values and history make a country truly European, which is a true European strength that must be multiplied in order to protect life and values on the continent, to inherit a peaceful and united Europe to our children, and to defeat evil like Hitler and Putin.
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on her social media, where she posted a video of herself greeting Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.
The European Parliament has imposed sanctions, including a fine and a ban on certain functions, against Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka for violating the code of conduct after she was found to have spied for Russia.
The European Parliament is preparing to sue the European Commission over its controversial decision to unfreeze billions of dollars for Hungary late last year, despite concerns about human rights and rule of law violations.
Farmers in Brussels protest outside the European Parliament, setting fires, setting off fireworks, throwing eggs and stones, leading to clashes with police who used water cannons and tear gas.