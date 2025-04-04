Roberta Metsola

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11128 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19419 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59061 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117498 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382996 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243759 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254868 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123602 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204173 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383001 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304940 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11477 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39133 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67376 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53362 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122276 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Roberta Metsola

News by theme

President of the European Parliament: "The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe"

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated the need to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the emergency EU summit. She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and called for an increase in financial and military assistance.

Politics • March 6, 02:19 PM • 12187 views

European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to Venezuelan opposition leaders

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado received the Sakharov Prize 2024 for their struggle for democracy in Venezuela. González accepted the award in person, while Machado spoke via video link.

News of the World • December 17, 02:55 PM • 17794 views

Tusk reveals three main priorities of Poland during the EU presidency in 2025

Poland will focus on security, energy and competitiveness during its EU presidency from January 2025. Tusk called on Europe to be more "selfish" and solidarity in facing external challenges.

News of the World • December 6, 09:46 AM • 16102 views

MEP Mecola calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with TAURUS missiles

The President of the European Parliament supported the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles with a range of 500 km to Ukraine. Mecola emphasized the urgent need for military assistance due to the intensification of Russian attacks.

War • November 23, 05:02 PM • 37522 views

EU proposes to create its own security organization

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, has proposed creating the EU's own security and defense alliance. The new alliance should complement NATO, not compete with it, especially against the backdrop of the unstable situation due to the war in Ukraine.

Politics • November 3, 11:55 PM • 77801 views

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's future EU membership with the President and leaders of political groups in the European Parliament

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's future membership in the EU.

War • October 17, 04:53 PM • 18276 views

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan to EU leaders

The President of Ukraine leaves for Belgium for a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and hold meetings with the European Parliament and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

War • October 17, 06:22 AM • 32659 views

Mecola is re-elected as President of the European Parliament. Zelensky has already congratulated her

Roberta Mecola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another two and a half years until 2027, receiving 562 votes in the first round.

News of the World • July 16, 11:45 AM • 14192 views

EU leaders fail to agree on von der Leyen's second term - Politico

EU leaders failed to agree on candidates for key EU positions, including Ursula von der Leyen's second term as president of the European Commission.

News of the World • June 18, 06:09 AM • 16753 views

Quick alignment around the Big Four: Politico finds out who is vying for top EU leadership positions

The EU notes a rapidly emerging consensus on preferred names for top EU leadership positions: naming Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, António Costa as president of the European Council, Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament and Kaja Kallas as head of EU diplomacy.

News of the World • June 12, 02:33 PM • 21549 views

Ukraine expects EU to approve negotiation framework in late June - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled all of its commitments to the EU membership negotiations, and a decision on the approval of the framework for negotiations is expected to be reached by consensus among EU leaders after the European Parliament elections in late June, as agreed, with all necessary documents ready by the end of May.

Politics • May 10, 09:09 AM • 26228 views

On the occasion of Europe Day, Blinken addressed EU citizens, emphasizing the partnership in defense against Russian aggression

On Europe Day, U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S.-EU partnership in defending against Russian aggression in Ukraine and noted shared democratic values and economic prosperity.

Politics • May 9, 03:45 PM • 24792 views

Zelenskyy on arms supplies from partners: the distance is not in kilometers, but in weeks and months

According to President Zelenskyy, the time from the decision to provide Ukraine with weapons to their arrival at the front line is measured in weeks and months, not kilometers, due to delays in deliveries, despite approved aid packages.

War • May 9, 03:36 PM • 22446 views

Zelensky voices the main issues of the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy outlined the main issues to be discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Among them are the exchange of prisoners, the return of abducted Ukrainian children and deported citizens, as well as nuclear and food security issues.

Politics • May 9, 03:19 PM • 19312 views

Stefanchuk discusses military support for Ukraine with the President of the European Parliament: the meeting was held in a shelter due to air raid alert

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, met with Robert Metsola, President of the European Parliament, in an air raid shelter during her visit to Kyiv on Europe Day to discuss military support, Ukraine's EU membership bid, and support for parliamentary cooperation.

Politics • May 9, 03:18 PM • 17369 views

Not just Donbas: Zelensky says russians have increased their troops everywhere

According to President Zelenskyy, the russians have increased the number of troops across Ukraine, especially in the north and east, taking advantage of a pause in the supply of weapons.

War • May 9, 03:01 PM • 17487 views

During the press conference between Zelensky and Metzola, an alarm sounded: the president reacted emotionally

During a joint press conference between President Zelensky and European Parliament President Metzola in Kyiv, an air raid alarm sounded, revealing Russia's true attitude toward peace and the fight against Nazism.

War • May 9, 02:20 PM • 21135 views

Metzola is optimistic that the negotiation framework will be adopted in June by the EU countries

Ukraine is close to the start of actual accession negotiations with the European Union, and the President of the European Parliament is optimistic that the framework for negotiations will be adopted by EU member states in June.

Politics • May 9, 02:19 PM • 18771 views

President of the European Parliament met with a barista who made coffee in a cafe damaged by russian shelling

During her visit to Kyiv, European Parliament President Roberta Mecola met with barista Maria, who continued to make coffee in a cafe damaged by russian shelling, demonstrating the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit.

Society • May 9, 02:14 PM • 34227 views

The EU does not recognize the "elections" in Russia, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament - Metsola

The European Union does not recognize the so-called Russian elections, especially those held illegally in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and the new European Parliament is expected to take a strong position.

Politics • May 9, 02:05 PM • 14907 views

Putin is not going to stop, he has a feeling that the West can be split - Zelenskyy

Putin is not going to stop, President Zelensky said.

War • May 9, 01:51 PM • 14601 views

Zelensky on meeting with Metzola: We are working together to strengthen our position to protect life

President Zelenskyy and European Parliament President Mecola met in Kyiv to maximize efforts to protect lives in Ukraine and Europe from Russia's ongoing invasion and attacks.

Politics • May 9, 01:17 PM • 16201 views

President of the European Parliament speaks in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada

After the air alert ended, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, began her speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Europe Day.

War • May 9, 01:00 PM • 18559 views

Ukraine's path to EU accession will definitely be difficult - Metsola

Ukraine's path to EU accession will be difficult, but the European Parliament and the EU will help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and economy because Ukraine is Europe and Europe is Ukraine, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Politics • May 9, 10:35 AM • 103412 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is close to the actual start of EU accession talks

Ukraine is close to starting EU accession talks after fulfilling all the necessary requirements, and the negotiation phase is expected to begin in June, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politics • May 9, 10:19 AM • 20543 views

Common values and history make a country truly European - Zelensky on Europe Day

Shared values and history make a country truly European, which is a true European strength that must be multiplied in order to protect life and values on the continent, to inherit a peaceful and united Europe to our children, and to defeat evil like Hitler and Putin.

Society • May 9, 09:45 AM • 19492 views

"Once again in the Land of the Brave": President of the European Parliament came to Kyiv on Europe Day

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on her social media, where she posted a video of herself greeting Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.

Politics • May 9, 08:10 AM • 21441 views

European Parliament fines Latvian MEP found guilty of spying for Russia

The European Parliament has imposed sanctions, including a fine and a ban on certain functions, against Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka for violating the code of conduct after she was found to have spied for Russia.

News of the World • April 11, 07:38 AM • 31384 views

European Parliament to sue European Commission over unfreezing funds for Hungary - Politico

The European Parliament is preparing to sue the European Commission over its controversial decision to unfreeze billions of dollars for Hungary late last year, despite concerns about human rights and rule of law violations.

Politics • March 12, 10:14 PM • 30590 views

During the protest in Brussels, farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament and set off fireworks

Farmers in Brussels protest outside the European Parliament, setting fires, setting off fireworks, throwing eggs and stones, leading to clashes with police who used water cannons and tear gas.

News of the World • February 1, 11:49 AM • 25921 views