Exclusive
05:30 AM • 8990 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
02:27 AM • 9526 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 52523 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 78223 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 42950 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 57019 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81054 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30388 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 60785 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38294 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
European Parliament President Metsola back in Kyiv with message of support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv 1,300 days after the start of the aggression to express support for Ukraine. She was met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

European Parliament President Metsola back in Kyiv with message of support

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv and made her first statement, writes UNN.

Back in Kyiv. After 1300 days since the beginning of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with a resolute message of support from the European Parliament. Just as we have supported you from day one, we will remain by your side

- Metsola wrote on X.

The photo published by the head of the European Parliament shows that she was met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Glad to welcome President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to Kyiv. Her visit is an important signal of unity and unwavering support for Ukraine," Stefanchuk himself wrote on Facebook.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Kyiv