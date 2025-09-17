European Parliament President Metsola back in Kyiv with message of support

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv and made her first statement, writes UNN.

Back in Kyiv. After 1300 days since the beginning of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with a resolute message of support from the European Parliament. Just as we have supported you from day one, we will remain by your side - Metsola wrote on X.

The photo published by the head of the European Parliament shows that she was met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Glad to welcome President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to Kyiv. Her visit is an important signal of unity and unwavering support for Ukraine," Stefanchuk himself wrote on Facebook.