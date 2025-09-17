European Parliament President announces visit to Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced her visit to Kyiv. She published a photo against the backdrop of a train resembling a Ukrainian one.
Next stop: Kyiv
The President of the European Parliament accompanied her message with a photo against the background of a train similar to a Ukrainian one.
