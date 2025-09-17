European Parliament President announces visit to Kyiv

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 3442 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 40648 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 66276 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 37329 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 52920 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74122 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29326 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 55633 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37913 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17288 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 17315 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 19578 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 3598 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 23696 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 12728 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 40648 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 66276 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 33716 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74122 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 55633 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 18539 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 25069 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 55679 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 54137 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 58593 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

European Parliament President announces visit to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced her visit to Kyiv. She published a photo against the backdrop of a train resembling a Ukrainian one.

European Parliament President announces visit to Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced a visit to Kyiv, writes UNN.

Next stop: Kyiv

- Metsola wrote on X on Wednesday morning.

The President of the European Parliament accompanied her message with a photo against the background of a train similar to a Ukrainian one.

Trump and Melania arrive at US Ambassador's residence in London17.09.25, 01:57 • 2602 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
Kyiv