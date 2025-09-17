Trump and Melania arrive at US Ambassador's residence in London

Late in the evening on September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Winfield House, the London residence of the US Ambassador. This is reported by UNN with reference to SkyNews, BBC.

In a conversation with journalists, the president noted that the flight went well, and called the work of the American ambassador to Great Britain "fantastic."

We had a good flight. Our people flew with us. And tomorrow will be a very big day with the ambassador. - Trump reported.

He noted that he was glad to be back in Great Britain.

I love Canterbury, I love Aberdeen. I have many, many things here that warm my heart. I want to tell you: this is a very special place. - said the US President.

When asked by journalists about a message for the King, Trump replied that he would meet him tomorrow.

"We will meet him tomorrow. He has been my friend for a long time, and everyone respects him," the American leader emphasized.

According to SkyNews, before a busy day of meetings with the royal family, Donald Trump and his wife Melania will spend the night at the US Ambassador's residence, Winfield House in Regent's Park, London.

Built in 1936 for American heiress Barbara Woolworth Hutton, the house is located on a 12-acre estate - the second largest private garden in London after Buckingham Palace Garden.

"After World War II, Hutton donated it to the US, and since 1955 it has become the official residence of the ambassador," SkyNews reported.

On Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They were accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The program of the trip, which will last from September 16 to 18, includes a ceremonial reception at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the announcement of economic agreements worth over $10 billion.

