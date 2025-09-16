Zelenskyy will have to make a deal - Trump

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 1394 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 9306 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 18304 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 31625 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 19305 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31178 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 31274 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15589 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 35812 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23474 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
27%
751mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 12004 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 17988 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 25589 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 30538 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 15007 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 9582 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 31630 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31183 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 31278 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 35814 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 506 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 10148 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45543 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 44702 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49445 views
Actual
TikTok
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times
SWIFT
Nord Stream

Zelenskyy will have to make a deal - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to make a deal to end the Russian invasion. He also noted that Europe must stop buying oil from Russia.

Zelenskyy will have to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act and make a deal to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said this to reporters before his visit to Great Britain, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

He's going to have to make a deal, Zelenskyy's going to have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. Okay? You know, they talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia.

- said Trump.

Commenting on the lack of progress with Putin on Ukraine, Trump once again stated that "it takes two to tango."

These are two people, Zelenskyy and Putin, who hate each other, and it seems I have to sit in the same room with them because they can't sit together. There is tremendous hatred there.

- added the US president.

He then defended his summit in Alaska with Putin, stating, without providing any evidence to support it, that "that meeting accomplished a lot."

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response16.09.25, 13:48 • 15050 views

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to have a very specific discussion with United States President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants to have a document supported by America and all European partners.

On September 13, Donald Trump stated that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy previously stated that the US could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States