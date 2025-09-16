Zelenskyy will have to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act and make a deal to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said this to reporters before his visit to Great Britain, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

He's going to have to make a deal, Zelenskyy's going to have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. Okay? You know, they talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia. - said Trump.

Commenting on the lack of progress with Putin on Ukraine, Trump once again stated that "it takes two to tango."

These are two people, Zelenskyy and Putin, who hate each other, and it seems I have to sit in the same room with them because they can't sit together. There is tremendous hatred there. - added the US president.

He then defended his summit in Alaska with Putin, stating, without providing any evidence to support it, that "that meeting accomplished a lot."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to have a very specific discussion with United States President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants to have a document supported by America and all European partners.

On September 13, Donald Trump stated that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy previously stated that the US could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format.