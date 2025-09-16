What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response

Over the past six months, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has promised US President Donald Trump, among other things, to restore diplomacy, end the war, and hold a meeting of leaders to promote peace. However, Putin has not taken any steps to fulfill these promises. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha emphasized that over the past six months, Putin has promised President Trump:

to stop the killings, restore diplomacy, and end the war;

to present real steps towards peace in Istanbul;

to hold a meeting of leaders to promote peace.

He has not taken any steps to fulfill his promises - Sybiha stated.

Instead, according to him, Russia:

refused a ceasefire and intensified terror against Ukraine;

continued to issue ultimatums and imitate diplomacy;

continued to refuse a meeting of leaders;

carried out horrific terrorist attacks against civilians;

hit the building of the Ukrainian government with a missile;

invaded the airspace of Poland and Romania with drones.

Putin cannot be allowed to continue acting with a sense of complete impunity. We once again call on all our European allies, the United States, the Group of Seven, and others to urgently increase pressure on Moscow. We support all efforts aimed at stopping the financing of the war and depriving the Russian war machine of resources. These can and should be coordinated steps on both sides of the Atlantic. But they must be taken now, not later - Sybiha wrote.

The minister stated that the Russian economy is already in a bad state.

Serious additional pressure will make Putin realize that continuing the war threatens his regime and him personally. Let's end this war by stopping the financing of the Russian war machine - Sybiha noted.

Trump has enough power to make Putin fear him - Zelenskyy

Addition

On September 13, Donald Trump stated that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House understands what sanction mechanisms are available to it. President Donald Trump may decide to use them at some point.

Zelenskyy previously stated that the United States can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format.