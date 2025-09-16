What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 3022 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 7678 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 5834 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 11746 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 15470 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12159 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24746 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22589 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56695 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66348 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budgetSeptember 16, 01:54 AM • 3784 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 12829 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 4902 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 14799 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 19631 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 7564 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 11697 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 15424 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24714 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 32981 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Sosedka
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 39141 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 38792 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 43868 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 49409 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 99340 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The New York Times
Truth Social

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Vladimir Putin promised Donald Trump to restore diplomacy and end the war, but did not take any steps. Instead, Russia intensified terror, refused to meet with leaders, and carried out terrorist attacks.

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response

Over the past six months, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has promised US President Donald Trump, among other things, to restore diplomacy, end the war, and hold a meeting of leaders to promote peace. However, Putin has not taken any steps to fulfill these promises. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha emphasized that over the past six months, Putin has promised President Trump:

  • to stop the killings, restore diplomacy, and end the war;
    • to present real steps towards peace in Istanbul;
      • to hold a meeting of leaders to promote peace.

        He has not taken any steps to fulfill his promises

        - Sybiha stated.

        Instead, according to him, Russia:

        • refused a ceasefire and intensified terror against Ukraine;
          • continued to issue ultimatums and imitate diplomacy;
            • continued to refuse a meeting of leaders;
              • carried out horrific terrorist attacks against civilians;
                • hit the building of the Ukrainian government with a missile;
                  • invaded the airspace of Poland and Romania with drones.

                    Putin cannot be allowed to continue acting with a sense of complete impunity. We once again call on all our European allies, the United States, the Group of Seven, and others to urgently increase pressure on Moscow. We support all efforts aimed at stopping the financing of the war and depriving the Russian war machine of resources. These can and should be coordinated steps on both sides of the Atlantic. But they must be taken now, not later

                    - Sybiha wrote.

                    The minister stated that the Russian economy is already in a bad state.

                    Serious additional pressure will make Putin realize that continuing the war threatens his regime and him personally. Let's end this war by stopping the financing of the Russian war machine

                    - Sybiha noted.

                    Trump has enough power to make Putin fear him - Zelenskyy16.09.25, 09:26 • 2842 views

                    Addition

                    On September 13, Donald Trump stated that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

                    United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House understands what sanction mechanisms are available to it. President Donald Trump may decide to use them at some point.

                    Zelenskyy previously stated that the United States can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format.

                    Anna Murashko

                    PoliticsNews of the World
                    Vladimir Putin
                    Andriy Sybiha
                    Marco Rubio
                    White House
                    G7
                    NATO
                    Donald Trump
                    Istanbul
                    Romania
                    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                    United States
                    Ukraine
                    Poland